Hoge & Jahns Podcast: What’s going on with Bears WR Kevin White?

BOURBONNAIS — The Chicago Sun-Times Adam L. Jahns and WGN Radio’s Adam Hoge are back together at Bears training camp — and they have their first “controversy” to discuss.

What’s going with receiver Kevin White and his position coach Zach Azzanni? The guys discuss that and more in Episode 101 from Bourbonnais.