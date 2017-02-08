‘It’s very college-y’ — inside the Bears’ high-energy WRs room

BOURBONNAIS — Zach Azzanni spent $10 on Amazon for a bag of green plastic Army men. Ask his players, though: they’re more valuable than that.

“I tell guys all the time I’m going to have all the Army men,” receiver Kendall Wright said. “My guy’s standing up. I’m going to get a few laying down and have a lot of them.”

The Bears’ first-year receivers coach issues one for his “Soldier of the Day” prize, given to a player who’s exemplary on the field, in the classroom or anywhere else. Markus Wheaton got one Sunday when he asked for his iPad playbook the minute he woke up after having appendix surgery.

The toys make camp competitive, but also fun. And that’s on purpose.

Bears receivers Victor Cruz and Markus Wheaton are competing for "Solider of the Day" awards. (AP)

A former college coach, Azzanni has brought an enthusiastic approach to the meeting room. The coach is not without his controversies — Kevin White seemed annoyed by a story that seemed to imply Azzanni showed him college tape to try to recapture old magic — but his technique seems to have registered with young and old players alike.

“It’s very college-y,” receiver Victor Cruz, 30, said. “But I think it’s good for the room to understand the sense of urgency that’s around here right now, and the demand to be great, the demand to extract that greatness out of each and every one of us.

“That’s what it is — that’s the real meaning behind all of this — to get as much out of each and every player by doing whatever it takes.”

Azzanni joined the Bears in February after four seasons at Tennessee. Before that, he coached at Wisconsin, Western Kentucky, Florida, Central Michigan, Bowling Green and Valparaiso. He’s heard that the rah-rah coaching of the college game doesn’t translate to the pros, but he thinks his enthusiasm does.

“I think they want that tight-knit brotherhood, that, ‘Coach stay on me,’” he said Monday. “I think they all want to be pushed and be good. And if you let them kind of taper off like It’s too cool for school in the NFL and, ‘Nah, we don’t do it that way,’ I think you’re missing the boat. …

“These guys are still kids playing this game. And we have to make it fun too. I’ll let everyone else stress out about it.”

Azzanni has put his players through simple drills, a reminder to focus on the basics. He’ll remind Cruz and Wright that their old teams didn’t want them any more.

“We gotta get more competitive in the room,” receiver Cam Meredith said. “I mean, we are competitive. … He’s put a little extra edge on it.”

It’s a welcome break, too, from the drudgery of camp.

“Everybody else sees us with a lot of energy and juice — hopefully they’ll follow,” Wright said. “And our coach, he’s going to come out there and he’s going to have a lot of energy every day.”

Azzanni said that “our whole room, including myself, have a lot to prove.” Cruz said Bears receivers have been doubted “because of the parity” among them, while quarterback Mike Glennon said the corps has better depth than his old targets in Tampa Bay.

“In a two-minute drill, you’re not passing to a bunch of running backs — unless you’re checking it down,” Cruz said. “Receivers are the ones that make this thing go.”

They’re going.

“Everyone’s kind of got that culture like they’ve got something to prove and as a group we do too, and me,” Azzanni said. “I’m not slowing down on these guys. I’m being me out there, and we’ve all got a little hard edge to us, and that’s fun. I like that. That’s football.”