Jay Cutler back in the NFL? ‘Nothing would surprise me’

BOURBONNAIS — Speculation that former Bears quarterback Jay Cutler might come out of self-imposed retirement to play for Adam Gase and the Dolphins caused barely a ripple at Bears training camp — and even that was only because the media wouldn’t leave it alone.

“Knowing Jay for awhile I completely thought he was on full Montana mode, just chilling with his wife and kids. But nothing would surprise me,” said Bears guard Kyle Long, who played the previous four seasons with Cutler. “Obviously being with Gase and having relative success and a good relationship there, you never know. I don’t know anything about it. I just read about it today [Friday] and thought it was pretty funny.”

Coach John Fox was amused at best when asked about Cutler. “I’m not even sure what’s going on down there,” Fox said. “It doesn’t surprise me there’s rumblings about anything.”

Offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains, who coached Cutler last season, initially had “no comment” when asked about Cutler, but relented when pressed lightly on the matter.

“Jay Cutler is extremely talented,” Loggains said. “He could do whatever he wanted to do.”

Cutler retired from football after he was released by the Bears on March 9 and joined Fox Sports as an NFL game analyst. But the Dolphins have contacted Cutler since starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill suffered a knee injury in training camp. Tannehill is expected to miss 6-8 weeks, if not the season.

Injury update

Outside linebacker Willie Young (strained groin), cornerback Kyle Fuller (calf), linebacker Danny Trevathan (knee), wide receivers Markus Wheaton (appendectomy) and Titus Davis (mild hamstring) and quarterback Connor Shaw (leg) did not practice Friday. Shaw had a screw removed from the leg that was broken last preseason.

The Trubisky factor

As the No. 2 overall draft pick, rookie Mitch Trubisky isn’t a typical No. 3 quarterback. He figures to get a good shot in the preseason, but offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains said that has not been determined, and that Fox and general manager Ryan Pace will have a say in that.” The Bears play the Broncos on Thursday at Soldier Field.

Don’t sleep on Cheese

If Danny Trevathan is unable to play, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said he feels “a lot better” about having a more experienced Nick Kwiatkoski around.

“Christian Jones has shown significant improvement also,” Fangio said. “He’s in that hunt, too.”

