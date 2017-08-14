Jerrell Freeman: Focused on small details in Year 2 of Bears defense

BOURBONNAIS — Jerrell Freeman spent last training camp learning Vic Fangio’s defense. Now he’s in his second season — and so is fellow inside linebacker Danny Trevathan, outside linebacker Leonard Floyd and defensive end Akiem Hicks.

That bodes well for a Bears front seven that could carry the team.

“I was still trying to figure some stuff out (last year) — it was a new defense for me,” Freeman said Monday. “And it’s our second year just with the (defense) and how things are going. You can kind of tell Vic is moving along pretty fast. Things we’re paying attention to are a little different, little minute details instead of big-picture things.”

That could enable Fangio to to call more exotic pass-rush packages than in the previous two years.

Bears linebacker Jerrell Freeman is entering his second season with the team. (AP)

“Just trying to have Vic’s trust to run some stuff …” Freeman said. “It’s good because the defense is able to play fast and show things, give a little here and bring a little there. There’s a lot of things that go on with it. That progression, just like anybody else, from Year 1 to Year 2 is pretty good.”

Freeman has been impressed by Floyd’s pass-rush first step and ability to drop into coverage — “Leonard’s going to be pretty good for a while,” he said — and is eager to see Trevathan in team drills and games. The former Broncos star is working his way back from patellar tendon surgery with the goal of playing the team’s opener.

“He’s champing at the bit to be out there,” Freeman said. “I can’t wait to have him out there full strength.”

Amukamara leaves

Just when the Bears thought they might be able to leave camp with relatively few injury issues, cornerback Prince Amukamara left practice early Monday, coach John Fox said.

Fox did not specify Amukamara’s injury. The Bears should update his status Wednesday.

Fox has praised Amukamara, who the Bears signed to a one-year, $7 million deal, throughout camp.

This and that

• Punter Pat O’Donnell and kicker Connor Barth made the best entrance of camp three weeks ago, driving onto campus at Olivet Nazarene University in a pricy McLaren. Barth admitted Monday that the two returned the car to a Chicago dealership.

Barth tried to talk the punter into buying it, but joked O’Donnell should wait until he gets a contract extension.

“If he signs the big deal next year, we’ll up the pressure,” he said. “Four years, $18 million? I’m not his agent or anything, but … “

• Quarterback Mark Sanchez (bruised ankle) remained out Monday during the team’s abbreviated practice, which was closed to the public. Linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (concussion) remained out, too.