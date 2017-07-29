Kyle Long sits out Bears’ first day in pads; Sitton expected next week

It’s only one day, but even coach John Fox found it worth noting that the Bears finished their first day of practice in full pads without incident.

“I thought our guys handled it well,” Fox said. “Not many guys on the ground. We go through the practice unscathed. All in all, I think it was a very good first day.”

The Bears were not quite at full strength. Guard Kyle Long, recovering from ankle surgery, attended practice but did not participate. Long participated in a limited fashion in the first two days of non-padded practices.

“No setback. Just some soreness,” Fox said. “We’re going to take him day-to-day. Whatever the medical people deem best for him. He hasn’t been in cleats since last season. We won’t put a lot of pressure on that foot until we have to. The target day is Sept. 10 [the opener against the Falcons.

Tight ends Zach Miller (86) and Adam Shaheen (87) warm up prior to practice on Friday. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

Guard Josh Sitton, who was expected to report to practice after spending time with his family following the birth of a child, was expected to be in Bourbonnais on Saturday but was not at practice. “When they get settled, I’ll talk to him a little bit later and hopefully get him in [practice] early next week,” Fox said.

Others who missed practice were outside linebackers Pernell McPhee (knee, on the PUP list) and Dan Skuta (hip) and running back Jeremy Langford (ankle).