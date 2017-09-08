LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan? Ohio native Mitch Trubisky picks LBJ

Mitch Trubisky knew he might have made a mistake right when he said it.

In an interview Wednesday with The Score’s Danny Parkins, Trubisky was asked his opinion on the Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James debate.

“LeBron,” Trubisky said matter-of-factly. “Oh, wait can I say that?”

Trubisky, an Ohio native, realized immediately afterwards that as a quarterback for the Bears, he might have just irked a lot of fans.

“It’s kind of bias. I grew up watching LeBron,” Trubisky said. “I didn’t get to see Jordan in person. I did go to the same school as him so that’s kind of where we get wishy-washy there.”

Trubisky added that he is a “big fan of greatness,” and that he does not like to compare the two. But the damage had already been done.

“That’s definitely going to be out there somewhere,” Trubisky said. “I’m sorry, I’m sorry.”