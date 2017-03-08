Lessons learned? Jonathan Bullard making progress in second NFL season

2017 Bears Training Camp 08/03/2017, 04:04pm
Mark Potash
@MarkPotash

It’s early but … second-year defensive end Jonathan Bullard, the Bears’ third-round draft pick in 2016, is showing improvement after an unimpressive rookie season.

“We weren’t disappointed with Jonathan,” coach John Fox said. “There’s some growing pains that come with some rookies and I think he’s learned a lot — just recognizing run and pass. The game is way faster in this league. He’s got the athletic ability. It’s more mental as far as deciphering things, knowing things that are going to happen before [they happen].

“He’s developed a pro body. I like what I’ve seen so far and I’m looking forward to getting into game situations.”

Bears defensive end Jonathan Bullard had one 24 tackles and one sack in 14 games as a rookie last season. (Roger Steinman/AP)

