Mark Potash: Analyzing the highs and lows of Bears training camp

BOURBONNAIS — The Sun-Times’ Mark Potash breaks down the best and worst of the Bears’ training camp, which ended Monday at Olivet Nazarene University:

Mike Glennon looked …

Like an inexperienced quarterback still finding his way, which is understandable considering he’s learning a new offense and learning new receivers who themselves are learning a new offense. This is going to be a work-in-progress, but the pressure is on to hit the ground running in Week 1.

Mitch Trubisky looked …

Undrafted rookie wide receiver Tanner Gentry (19) makes a great catch of a deep ball from quarterback Mark Sanchez in practice at training camp. (Sun-Times illustration by Patrick Finley)

Better than advertised. Trubisky’s obvious skills are enticing — the quick release, arm strength, accuracy, mobility and ability to throw on the run. He still has a lot to prove, but his performance in the preseason opener might have been an indication he’s closer to being ready than the Bears thought. We’ll see.

Do the Bears have a quarterback controversy?

Not yet. Unless the disparity in performance in the preseason opener continues, Mike Glennon will be the Week 1 starter. But all bets are off — or should be — once the season starts. Then it’s the quarterback who gives them the best chance to win.

He had a good camp …

Wide receiver Tanner Gentry. The 6-2, 209-pound undrafted rookie from Wyoming has consistently made big plays and is not a one-trick pony. He has caught everything short, middle and deep and has shown a knack for coming up with contested balls at each level. Still have to see it in games, though.

He had a disappointing camp …

Wide receiver Kevin White. The Bears are doing all they can to pump up the former No. 1 draft pick. Glennon even listed White with Cameron Meredith as the two receivers he has developed a rapport with in camp — something the eye test doesn’t confirm. At this point it remains to be seen if White still has the speed and other skills that made him the No. 7 pick of the 2015 draft. We just don’t see it out there.

I’ll be watching …

Guard Kyle Long. He’s expected to be ready for Week 1. But it remains to be seen how good he’ll be after being so limited in the preseason and how well he’ll hold up through the grind of a 16-game season.

Did camp change my opinion of the team’s future?

No. There are way too many unknowns. But first impressions were more good than bad: The defense should be better; the rookie class could provide immediate impact; Trubisky might be a factor sooner than the Bears thought; and while Long, Danny Trevathan, Pernell McPhee are question marks, significant on-the-field injuries were limited. But the bar has yet to be raised for this team — until further notice, 7-9 would be a good season.

Follow me on Twitter @MarkPotash

Email: mpotash@suntimes.com