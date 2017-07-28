Mark Sanchez on Bears QB controversy: ‘There’s no chance that happens’

BOURBONNAIS — The man stuck literally in the middle of the Bears’ quarterback debate said Thursday there’s no controversy on the team.

Speaking for the first time since he was signed, Mark Sanchez, the second-stringer, said the Bears won’t let the talk of Mike Glennon and No. 2 overall pick Mitch Trubisky dueling for a job be a distraction.

The Bears have taken steps to ensure as much; GM Ryan Pace declared Glennon the starter.

“There’s no chance that happens here,” Sanchez said. “It’s been defined clearly. And that’s what you need. You need it from the top and it’s already been addressed – by Ryan Pace, by Coach (John) Fox.”

Mark Sanchez said the Bears don't have a quarterback controversy. (AP)

He said the media likes controversy, “but we’re not going to have an issue.”

Sanchez practiced on the first day of training camp Thursday after missing OTAs with a knee injury.

RELATED STORIES

Kyle Long joins Bears’ practice, starts switch to left side

Zach Miller: Can ‘throw dirt on my grave’ but will fight for Bears job