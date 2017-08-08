Mitch Trubisky clearly isn’t the Bears’ best QB – yet – but that’s OK

Everyone notices quarterback Mitch Trubisky’s flashes of stardom. It’s a strong throw to a tight end through traffic. It’s the touch he has on long completions. And it’s his ability to hit receivers in perfect stride.

But they’re only flashes.

Everyone sees that, too.

“He’s going to be a really good player,” receiver Kendall Wright said. “He’s got a lot of learning to do, but I think he’s going to be good.”

Bears rookie quarterback Mitch Trubisky at training camp. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

After 11 days of practice in training camp, it’s obvious that Trubisky is not the Bears’ best quarterback. He undoubtedly has the talent to be, but Mike Glennon – despite his own struggles – has a stranglehold on the starting job.

At this point, Trubisky isn’t even threatening backup Mark Sanchez, who arguably has been the most consistent of three quarterbacks at Olivet Nazarene University.

And that’s OK.

All of it is — even being behind Sanchez.

For now, Trubisky’s main competition isn’t with Glennon; it’s with himself. It’s mastering what the Bears want him to while internally handling lofty expectations. It’s being patient with his own progress while still being excited about it.

Trubisky will be the Bears’ third quarterback to take the field Thursday night against the Broncos in their exhibition opener.

Again, that’s OK.

“I’ve just been pleased with how well I’ve been able to pick things up, just command in the huddle with all the calls at the line of scrimmage, getting the protections set and getting us in the right play so we’re able to move efficiently,” Trubisky said. “[It’s] really just trying to put it all together each day and improve on mistakes each day.”

Mistakes can pile up for rookies. Tuesday, for example, ended on a sour note. A miscommunication led to cornerback-turned-safety Deiondre’ Hall’s interception of Trubisky during a goal-line drill. Coach John Fox then called practice. Trubisky’s gaffe was the final play.

“It sucks,” said Trubisky, who has struggled to complete passes in late-game situation drills. “But I got extra throws after practice to improve other parts of my game. I mean everyone throws picks. That was just a mistake, and it was a simple mistake. It’s not something to dwell on.”

For all his mistakes, Trubisky seemingly has maintained the right attitude. His positivity should be considered a positive development from camp. He seems to understand that he’s a work in a progress. He’s willing to criticize himself. On Tuesday, it was his bad habit of reverting to his footwork from college.

“Everything’s got to be a step faster,” Trubisky said.

In other words, those wishing for a Carson Wentz-like story to transpire this preseason for the Bears should prepare to be thoroughly disappointed. It was a bad comparison in the first place.

A playoff-caliber team in the Dolphins already lost their quarterback, and Jay Cutler was called first. Mike Glennon isn’t going anywhere.

When Wentz usurped Sam Bradford as the Eagles’ starting quarterback in the preseason, his emergence was by aided by playing in North Dakota’s pro-style offense.

Trubisky’s transition from North Carolina’s shotgun-based scheme has had its difficulties. A bobbled snap, a botched handoff or misfired throw into coverage seems to follow every beautifully accurate throw.

In the end, Wentz’s emergence last year might make him an outlier among high-round quarterbacks who come after him, particularly this season.

Similar to Trubisky, Patrick Mahomes, the 10th overall selection, will be the Chiefs’ third quarterback in their preseason opener.

Tom Savage will start the Texans’ preseason opener, not Deshaun Watson, the 12th overall pick. Brock Osweiler also will open the Browns’ first exhibition game, not DeShone Kizer, the 52nd pick.

Knowing that other rookie quarterbacks are biding their time shouldn’t deter scrutiny of Trubisky. He was drafted before them all. But it is reminder of how difficult it is to play quarterback at the NFL level.

“The future’s bright for him,” tight end Zach Miller said. “He’ll just keep on working and keep on getting better.”