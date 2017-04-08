‘Not looking to go anywhere,’ Bears’ Vic Fangio to build on progress

BOURBONNAIS — Vic Fangio is entering his third year with the Bears. Only two — maybe three — of his starters can stay the same.

There’s a limit to the Bears’ sense of continuity, then, entering a must-win season. But the defensive coordinator is hoping last season provided a sense of momentum.

“I thought for the most part we played hard, hung in there tough under adverse situations, and were really in some ways — although the record sucked — making progress,” he said Friday at Olivet Nazrene Unviersity. “But then the last three games … the dam broke on us.”

The Bears allowed 109 points in their last three games and lost by a combined 51.

Having signed two new starting cornerbacks and at least one safety in the offseason, Fangio has reason for optimism — though he won’t say it.

“When you’re coming off 3-13,” he said. “you don’t have the right to predict anything.”

Including his future.

Fangio is heading into the final year of the three-year contract he signed shortly after John Fox was hired. He said he’s not worried about his life beyond this season.

“Obviously every year has an effect on what happens, good or bad,” he said. “I’m just hopeful someone will want me next year, that’s all.”

Including the Bears?

“Oh yeah, oh yeah. For sure. Oh yeah,” he said. “Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah. For sure. I’m not looking to go anywhere.”

Fangio’s continued presence — that’s six-straight “yeahs,” for those keeping score — would be a boon for the Bears. He’s had a tremendous influence on Leonard Floyd, the Bears’ first round pick from a year ago, who could be a Pro Bowl edge rusher as soon as this season.

Willie Young and Lamarr Houston each transitioned from defensive end in Fangio’s first year, and are happy to see him taking a more hands-on approach with the position group he knows best, outside linebacker.

“When you have the guy who invented all of this giving you that information, it’s simplified but it’s clearer,” Young said. “And that makes a big difference when you have a guy like myself transitioning from a 4-3.”

Fangio said his outside linebacker focus — he’ll work alongside first-year coach Brandon Staley, the position coach — is nothing new. Before becoming a pro coordinator, he coached the “Dome Patrol,” the notorious Saints linebacker corps that sent four players to the Pro Bowl in 1992.

His secret: explaining to the players why they’re being asked to do certain things.

“I just like having it hands-on, and hearing it come from my mouth,” he said. “They hear the whys and the reasons for everything we do. From a total scheme, it helps them.”

Fangio said the Bears have “got a little spike” in talent, but the team knows they “need some difference-makers.”

He’s not sure what to expect from Pernell McPhee — “Very disappointed for him,” Fangio said — after he started training camp on the PUP list and had arthroscopic right knee surgery.

Floyd’s main candidates to pop: Floyd, defensive linemen Eddie Goldman and Akiem Hicks and, he hopes, either cornerback Prince Amukamara or Marcus Cooper.

If half those players hit, the defense will be improved.

“We stress knowing what to do, do it the right way, and play balls out, hard as you can,” he said. “That’s what we want.

“If we’re talented enough, we’ll have good results, and that’s it.”