Patrick Finley: Analyzing the highs and lows of Bears training camp

BOURBONNAIS — The Sun-Times’ Patrick Finley breaks down the best and worst of the Bears’ training camp, which ended Monday at Olivet Nazarene University:

Mike Glennon looked …

A lot better a week ago. His teammates still love his take-charge attitude — he makes them run gassers after practice — but it won’t mean much if he can’t perform on game day.

The Bears are saying the right things about their faith in Glennon, who never looked as bad in practice as he did Thursday. Even a pedestrian performance Saturday will slow any Mitch Trubisky momentum.

Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky scrambles during the second half Thursday. (AP)

Mitch Trubisky looked …

Worlds better on Thursday night than at any point in camp.

The big question is why: Because he had a play script? Because he’s better when the lights come on? Because he was playing against third-stringers for most of the second half?

The Bears need to sort through those variables when determining exactly what they have in the No. 2 overall pick. Saturday’s game against the Cardinals is essential in that regard.

Do the Bears have a quarterback controversy?

Trubisky won’t win the job unless he’s undeniable. He’s the boxer that must win by TKO.

If he’s miles better than Glennon again Saturday, then Trubisky be halfway there — and the Bears will have a controversy.

Also, in what world is that a bad thing?

The Bears threw two darts this offseason — signing Glennon and drafting Trubisky — on purpose. If Trubisky hits the bulls’ eye out of the gate, that’s fabulous news for both him and the team.

He had a good camp …

The lightning-quick, 5-6 Tarik Cohen was the most exciting player to watch in camp.

I feared “Chicken Salad” might be just another Training Camp MVP — see Braverman, Daniel — until he put on a show in the team’s first preseason game. If his speed and elusiveness continues to stand out in preseason games, I’ll be sold.

He had a disappointing camp …

Pernell McPhee couldn’t pass the Bears’ physical on move-in day, was placed on the physically unable to perform list that night and had arthroscopic surgery on his right knee two days later. There’s no timetable for the outside linebacker to return; when he does, it’s fair to wonder whether the Bears can count on him as more than a role player.

It’s a major disappointment for both McPhee — who in April touted his conditioning, saying he was “more sexier” — and the team that invested in him with Ryan Pace’s first big free agent deal.

I’ll be watching …

To see how both quarterbacks handle the pressure of the next week. In the modern NFL, nothing else matters.

Did camp change my opinion of the team’s future?

I’m a bit more optimistic, in part because they seemed to escape Bourbonnais without a catastrophic injury. Maybe they won’t be better than I thought, but Leonard Floyd, Adam Shaheen, Cohen and, maybe, Trubisky will be fun to watch. That’s good news; bad and boring is a bad combination.