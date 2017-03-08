Prince Amukamara: Kyle Fuller ‘lights out’ in training camp practices

BOURBONNAIS — Kyle Fuller’s future with the Bears generally has been dismissed after he did not play last season following arthroscopic knee surgery, was called out by defensive coordinator Vic Fangio for not “champing at the bit to play” and did not have the option on his rookie contract picked up.

But he’s been impressive in the early going in training camp, with positive reviews — the latest being an unsolicited endorsement from new teammate Prince Amukamara on Thursday.

“I don’t know what he was last year, but he’s been practicing lights out,” Amukamara said when asked about the competition at cornerback in camp. “It’s going to be great to see what he does in these [preseason] games.”

Amukamara, the former Giants’ cornerback who played with the Jaguars last season, said he has been impressed with Fuller’s approach as well as his play.

Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller did not play last season after having arthroscopic knee surgery. But he's healthy now and making an impact in training camp. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

“It was public that his option wasn’t picked up,” Amukamara said. “So a guy like him could just go in the tank like, ‘Ok, this team doesn’t believe in me.’ I haven’t seen that at all. I’ve just seen a guy who comes to work every day and does what he’s asked, and on the field he’s been making plays and showing that he wants to compete.”