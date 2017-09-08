Patrick Finley’s doodles come to life to recap Bears’ training camp

The Bears had Wednesday off of training camp to rest up for their first preseason game against the Broncos on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Bears beat reporter-turned-doodler Patrick Finley had the day off of covering the Bears but stayed busy working around the house, according to his wife, Kori.

So @patrickfinley is too busy to sketch #Bears today. (Also, despite my job, toddler-like illustrations run in our family.) pic.twitter.com/ymSWv5nau1 — Kori Rumore Finley (@rumormill) August 9, 2017

The Bears strict media policies prevent reporters from being able to take pictures or videos during most practices. So Finley turned to his notepad rather than his phone to record some of the most thrilling action.

Here’s what you may have missed from Bears camp over the last two weeks:

Bears wide receiver Tanner Gentry made a one-handed touchdown catch at training camp on Aug. 8.

Bears’ walk-through practice was closed to the public on July 28, so Finely did his best to show fans a live look at quarterback Mitch Trubisky.

During a Punt return drill, Tarik Cohen catched three balls without putting others down, but dropped the fourth attempt.

The Bears used volleyballs to practice pinning down punts at the one-yard line.

Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky rifled a low touchdown pass to undrafted wide receiver Tanner Gentry in one practice.

The Bears were forced to move practice to an indoor track and basketball court due to weather one day.

The Bears used taped-up tennis rackets to mimic tall pass rushers. Finely reports and shows that quarterback Mike Glennon still sees the field well.

Finley was able to capture one of the most thrilling plays at practice on Aug. 7. Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky threw a pass to running back Ka’Deem Carey, which was tipped to wide receiver Rueben Randle for a touchdown.

In 2015, general manager Ryan Pace and head coach John Fox set stricter guidelines for reporters covering the Bears training camp.

The team buckled down on what videographers and photographers could shoot during practices and for how long. Reporters weren’t allowed to document team drills with a camera and could only shoot a few minutes of the players stretching at the end of practice.

Reporters are also not allowed to blog or tweet “team strategy or injury specifics” during practice. The guidelines also restrict journalists from “reporting of which players are practicing with individual units.”

