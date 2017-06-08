Former Bears QB Jay Cutler to sign deal with Dolphins

Jay Cutler’s not retiring after all.

The former Bears quarterback will sign with the Dolphins for one year, sources told the Sun-Times. He will reunite with former Bears offensive coordinator Adam Gase, who coached Cutler to perhaps his best season in 2015.

Cutler, who had agreed to serve as a Fox color analyst this offseason, was in sudden demand when Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill injured his knee in practice. Cutler knows Gase’s system and has a strong relationship with the coach.

The Bears cut Cutler in March after eight seasons. He was recovering from shoulder surgery at the time.

Jay Cutler was cut by the Bears in March. (AP)

Cutler was supposed to call the Bears’ third preseason game against the Titans and their home opener against the Falcons.