Rookie Tarik Cohen gives Bears fans a little something to cheer about

BOURBONNAIS — Tarik Cohen knows he has the edge in non-tackling training camp practices and the Bears rookie takes full advantage of it.

When the 5-6, 181-pound running back has the ball — which has been often already — he darts and dashes and spins and motors downfield as would-be tacklers pull up, and heads toward the end zone. And the fans love it, cheering every move the little guy makes — even though many of those moves would never happen in a real game.

“Being on the offensive side, we definitely have the advantage of the oohs and aahs,” said Cohen, a fourth-round draft pick from North Carolina A&T. “You can try to make the defense look bad.”

Predictably, Cohen has been a crowd favorite from the time he stepped on the fields at Olivet Nazarene. Non-tackling or not, his speed and quickness — and what coach John Fox called his “evade-ability” — is impressive and fun to watch.

Bears rookie running back Tarik Cohen (at mini-camp in June) already has made a good first impression at training camp at Olivet Nazarene. "I'm feeling confident I can make plays in a full-contact game," the 5-6, 181-pound Cohen said. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

“I love the reaction from the fans,” Cohen said. “I never take it for granted, because I feel like I can relate so much to the average fan, because they feel like they’re the same size as me. They feel like they can relate closer to me. So I always try to give back, even if it’s just my time, or speaking to kids or adults.”

While it’s difficult to predict how productive Cohen will be in real NFL games, it’s clear that the Bears know what they’ve got and are putting the shifty Cohen in situations with the ball where he can succeed — getting him open space and getting the ball in his hands early so he can make plays.

“The first reaction [of defensive teammates] is, ‘Dang, boy, you’re fast.’ They love telling me that,” Cohen said. “They say I’m fast and I’m small.”

“He’s got some evade-ability,” Fox said. “Until we get into live tackling, we won’t know [how effective he’ll be] until we line upa gaisnt the Broncos in the first preseason game [Aug. 10 at Soldier Field]. But so far, he’s looked pretty elusive.”

Even though the Bears aren’t tackling in practice, Cohen can see opportunities will be there in the NFL.

“I’m feeling pretty confident that I can make some plays in a full-contact game,” he said, “because I can still tell by the point of contact where that’s going to be and still go through all my reads. It’s still full-sped until the point of contact. So doing that really gets me a good look.”

Cohen is looking forward to that first game as well. He loves the contact.

“I definitely want to show people I’m not scared to be hit, and that I can get up after a big hit,” he said. “I’ve been playing football all my life and I’ve been hit hard, and I’m still playing the game. That’s what I love.”

