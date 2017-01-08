Bears are 160-1 to win Super Bowl

Face it, the Bears are in rebuild mode. Head coach John Fox, in the third year of a four-year contract, might not want to acknowledge that, but they are.

The Bears are currently 160-1 to win the Super Bowl this season, according to Bookmaker. Only the Rams (170-1), Browns (240-1) and Jets (325-1) are listed at longer odds.

The New England Patriots are the 3-1 favorite to repeat as Super Bowl champions. The Packers, Seahawks and Steelers are the next closest, all at about 9-1.

At 25-1 odds, the Bears are far and away the longshot to win the NFC North. The Packers are 2-5, followed by the Vikings at 7-2 and the Lions at 11-2.

The Bears begin their season Sept. 10 against the defending NFC Champion Atlanta Falcons at Soldier Field. The Bears are listed as a 7-point underdog.