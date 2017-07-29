With less fanfare, Daniel Braverman going “balls out” for Bears spot

BOURBONNAIS — A year ago, Daniel Braverman was the people’s choice at Bears training camp. The 5-10, 185-pound wide receiver from Western Michigan elicited reaction from fans with almost every move he made on the field.

But Braverman himself will gladly cede that role to this year’s fan favorite, 5-6 rookie running back Tarik Cohen, who already is living up to his reputation as “the human joystick.”

“Tarik’s got juice, man,” Braverman said enthusiastically. “I mean, that dude has got some really good shift to him. Kudos to Ryan Pace [the Bears’ general manager] for finding him. He’s definitely a gem. He’s going to be a special player.”

Braverman, a seventh-round draft pick in 2016, was unable to parlay that early excitement into a productive rookie season. He spent the first 11 weeks on the practice squad, was active for three games without making a catch, then was inactive the final two games.

Bears wide receiver Daniel Braverman made this 23-yard catch in the fourth quarter against the Lions last season at Ford Field on Dec. 11. But it was nullified by a holding penalty. Braverman officially did not have a catch in his rookie season. (Leon Halip/Getty Images)

He’s back in another battle for a roster spot, though still eligible for the practice squad. And his mindset is the same as it’s been since he was a kid in south Florida.

“Just go balls out,” Braverman said. “Whoever’s the best baller out there is going to be on the team. That’s all there is to it, man. Go crazy.”

Braverman actually made one catch last season. But the 23-yard gain to the Lions 30-yard line in the fourth quarter at Ford Field on Dec. 11 was nullified by a holding call.

“It was a tough pill to swallow, because I celebrated and I didn’t know it was a flag — so that made it worse,” Braverman said. “It didn’t count, but whatever. My goal isn’t to catch one pass. I’m way past that.”

Braverman had left knee surgery in January and missed most of the offseason program. He read Gale Sayers’ autobiography, “I Am Third” for inspiration on his rehab. Sayers wasn’t the same player after his devastating injury in 1968, but still recovered from the surgery to lead the NFL in rushing in 1969.

“It’s a great book. I loved it,” Braverman said. “I could relate to it …. the hours you have to put in to get healthy. Gale talks about how many hours he put in — he’d wake up at 4:30, 5:30 a.m. and do stuff like that. You have to be conscious 24/7 about how you’re going to get healthy.”

Long sits out

Guard Kyle Long, recovering from ankle surgery, was the most notable absence from the first practice in pads Saturday.

“No setback, just some soreness,” coach John Fox said.

Pro Bowl guard Josh Sitton, originally expected to practice Saturday after spending time with his family after his wife had a baby, might not begin practice until early next week, Fox said.

Outside linebackers Pernell McPhee (knee, PUP list) and Dan Skuta (hip) and running back Jeremy Langford (ankle) also did not practice.

