Zach Miller: Can ‘throw dirt on my grave’ but will fight for Bears job

BOURBONNAIS — Recovered from surgery on his right foot, tight end Zach Miller isn’t ready to relinquish his job — or roster spot — despite the fact the Bears might be planning for life without him.

They drafted Adam Shaheen second overall and signed Dion Sims this offseason, putting Miller’s job in jeopardy. The team likes Daniel Brown, who will compete for the third spot.

Miller, though, was unswayed.

“You’ve got to understand the business side of football,” Miller said. “You guys throw dirt on my grave, that’s fine. I’m getting up to play the next day, so that’ll all sort itself out.”

Zach Miller, left, returned from foot surgery. (AP)

