Dear Abby: Daughter skips college to live with loser

DEAR ABBY: I need advice on how to deal with my 18-year-old daughter.

A few months ago she was ready to go to college. Then she met this guy via Snapchat. He’s unemployed, lives with a friend who is under house arrest, has a criminal record and has nothing to offer her.

We took our car away from our daughter to keep her from driving it there. Two weeks ago, she packed her stuff and left with him.

She has no job, has spent all of her graduation money and is running up our cellphone bill while living with him. My wife is a wreck, and we don’t know what to do. — DAD IN NORTH CAROLINA

DEAR DAD: I empathize with your concern for your daughter, but she is immature and in love. Because she’s 18 you can’t drag her back home.

Tell her that now she has “declared her independence and moved out,” you will no longer pay her cellphone bill. I’m guessing she’ll be back in no time.

DEAR ABBY: I am a 50-year-old male who has been dating a younger girl (28) for a year now. Everything has been great with her except for one thing. I am a virgin.

We recently discussed having relations and both agree that we want to. There’s just one problem. I have really talked myself up. I lied and told her I am much larger than I actually am.

Abby, I am terrified she’ll dump me after she sees me. Please give me some advice. — NEEDS HELP FAST

DEAR NEEDS HELP: From what my “sexperts” tell me, many men at one time or another needlessly worry about their size. It’s very important before you embark on any adventure with this woman that you level with her.

Perhaps the story of Pinocchio would be a logical place to start.

DEAR ABBY: My 65-year-old husband has been a lifelong smoker. A year ago he started using an e-cigarette.

When his doctor asked if he smokes, he insists on telling him “no.” I feel it is dishonest and detrimental to his medical records. It makes me crazy.

Don’t you think that medical personnel should phrase this question: “Do you use nicotine?” — CONCERNED WIFE IN TEXAS

DEAR CONCERNED WIFE: There’s a saying, “Never lie to your doctor or your lawyer.” It is excellent advice. Your husband is fooling only himself by concealing from his physician that he’s still hooked on nicotine.

Whether medical personnel will change the way they phrase that question I can’t guarantee. However, because my column is read by many people in the medical profession, I’m willing to bet that after seeing your letter, SOME of them will.

