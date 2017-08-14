Georgia Nicols horoscope for Aug. 14, 2017

Moon Alert Until 8 p.m. Chicago time, we have the “all clear” to shop and do business. The Moon is in Taurus.

Aries (March 21-April 19) This is a playful, creative day for you; nevertheless, your focus on money and possessions is strong — even passionate! How you spend your money matters to you today. Perhaps you really want to buy something? Especially something beautiful for your home or a family member. Advice: Keep your receipts.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Today the Moon is in your sign dancing with five planets! Naturally, this heightens your feelings about everything. Even though you have strong opinions about politics, religion and race, your words will be sweet and reasonable. (What can you do to improve your body?)

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Today you are eager to communicate to others, especially about financial matters or purchases. You might also work with behind-the-scenes info that is either secretive or the result of research. Either way, it looks like you have the upper hand.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Conversations with a female acquaintance are powerful today. This person might inspire you in some way or do something that causes you to revise your future goals. This could be minor, this could be major. Double check daily details to avoid silly errors, which are almost unavoidable. (Help!)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You are energetic and strong today. People think you’re someone who is on a mission. One thing to be aware of, however, is the potential for errors in financial matters, shopping and cash flow. Keep your receipts. Double check everything to do with money.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Today you have a strong urge to do something different. “I wanna be free!” For starters, you might want to travel. However, you are just as keen to learn something new and fascinating. You want to discover fresh ideas that improve your mind and give you a richer understanding of the world. Listen to a creative friend who might have some helpful suggestions.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You are a natural leader right now with friends and groups, which is why others look to you for direction. Today you have strong opinions about how money should be spent, especially shared funding. Your choice is: Do you improve things at home or enhance your public image?

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Be accommodating with others because today the Moon is opposite your sign. (Someone might be opinionated.) Fortunately, it’s easy to stay calm and get cooperation from others because you’re in a take-charge mood. (No, not “take no prisoners”.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) It’s Monday and you’re ready to work! Some of you travel or deal with foreign interests. One thing is certain: You have the financial or budgetary support you need to get better organized. Hmmm, an old boss might be back in the picture.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You’re a Friday person in a Monday world, which is why you will have to make an effort to crank yourself up into work mode. Perhaps a long lunch? Enjoy schmoozing with others. Make plans for after work to share some laughs with someone.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Something going on at home has your attention today. It might be a DIY project or a home repair, especially with bathrooms or plumbing. You might choose to make your workspace flow better. You might also have clever ideas to redecorate your home.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Today you’re checking out your immediate world, looking for ways to improve everything around you. Others are focusing more on improving their style of communication. Hey, your impulse to improve yourself in any way is a good thing.