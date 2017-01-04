Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Gemini.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Today gets better as it wears on, trust me. Initially, there’s a bit of confusion. Maybe even deceit? And you might spend too much time daydreaming or being lost in a fog. But later in the day, your enthusiasm is strong and you will enjoy talking to everyone!

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Be careful with business and financial transactions during the main part of today, because something may not be as it appears. It’s just not right. And possibly, someone might deceive you by accident or intent. Ironically, later in the day, it’s a good time for business because then you can do something profitable. Tricky!

Gemini (May 21-June 20) The Moon is still in your sign today — first at odds with Neptune, then dancing with lucky Jupiter. Earlier in the day, you might try to avoid a boss or a parent. However, later in the day, you want to party! This can be a fun date night. Make plans!

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Today something murky, possibly behind the scenes, will confuse you. Someone might steer you in the wrong direction or tell you something that isn’t true. However, later in the day, you feel happy with the world and quite content with yourself. Quite a turnaround.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Don’t fall for a sob story today because a friend might string you along or have the wrong facts about something. Be discerning and keep your eyes open. By evening, this is a great day to party and enjoy the company of others, especially female friends. Whoopee!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Be leery of taking the advice of parents and bosses today because communications might be confused. Someone might have incorrect facts. Or they might even knowingly mislead you. Fortunately, by the end of the day, relations with bosses and parents are fabulous. Even generous.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Don’t fall for palaver that is political, religious or racial because this cannot be trusted today. Too much confusion. Possibly even lies. By evening and late in the day, you will enjoy doing anything that is a fun escape — especially travel.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Be leery of important discussions about wills, inheritances and shared property (including taxes) today. Something is not as it appears. Caution. But later in the day, someone might be generous to you. Ka-ching!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) A conversation with a friend or partner might disappoint you today. You might even wonder if someone is selling you a bill of goods. (So discouraging to have to mistrust someone.) But this might simply be a confusion. Later, you will enjoy fun times.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Double check all your work today because something confusing or incorrect is likely. It might be information that someone gives you. It might even be an instruction. Be careful. But later in the day, things turn out just fine.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Romance might be disappointing today. Similarly, issues with children might confuse you. But later in the day, everything changes and it becomes a fun Saturday evening. Now you can party and have a good time! (Earlier today there was just a brief cloud on your horizon.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) A family discussion, especially with a female family member (Mom?) might confuse you. Knowing this, agree to nothing important. But later in the day, family relations are upbeat, friendly and warm. This means you have to be aware and be discerning. You gotta know when to hold and when to fold.