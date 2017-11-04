Georgia Nicols horoscopes for April 11, 2017

Moon Alert Avoid shopping or important decisions from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the Moon moves from Libra into Scorpio.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Today is a continuation of yesterday’s energy. Whereas yesterday, the energy was more intense, today, it’s more loosey-goosey. Please note the afternoon restrictions on shopping. It’s OK to buy gas or food but other than that — postpone.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Tread carefully! Mercury retrograde is in your sign, creating chaos and confusion, while the Full Moon hypes things at work for you. Don’t get your belly in a rash; these are irritating influences but they are minor. Note the Moon Alert for the afternoon.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Planned activities with children as well as any kind of social occasions — parties, the theater, sports events and the arts — are all up for grabs today. These plans might change in a big way or a minor way. Therefore, remain elastic. Go with the flow.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) The same tension that applied to your dealings with home and family yesterday exist today. However, in addition, there is a Moon Alert this afternoon. If you can slip away on a short trip, you will enjoy yourself. Remember that people in power admire you.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You want to get outta Dodge. This is why a change of scenery would be a welcome thing. Although you can’t escape this celestial energy, you could be sipping a pina colada on some white sand somewhere. (Dream on.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Be mindful of everything you do and everything you say because a lot of strong energy is swirling around you now. In fact, this energy is so distracting, you are in a mild, accident-prone cloud. Fortunately, this is gone by tomorrow. Keep your wits about you and be mindful of the restrictions of the Moon Alert.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) The Moon continues to be in your sign but it is Moon Alert phase in the afternoon, which means life will be a bit squirrely. The main thing is to restrict your shopping to gas and food. Double check issues about shared property, bills, taxes and inheritances because Mercury retrograde might stir things up. Stay informed.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Have you felt motivated to get better organized? (Motivation and action are different. Motivation comes first.) This month you want to be efficient, effective and productive! Many things will challenge this: Mercury retrograde, the Moon Alert, plus the tension of the Full Moon. Good luck!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Social events, including sports, might be canceled today. This is also an accident-prone day for your kids, especially in the morning, so be vigilant. Romantic relationships are touchy as well — but then, what’s new? Romance always has its thrills and chills!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Something unexpected will occur at home this morning. Out of coffee? Out of bread? Yikes! Do what you can to keep the family peace. Do not react if an authority figure, especially a female, is a bit touchy. Stay mellow to keep the peace.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Travel plans might change today. Likewise, schedules related to medicine, the law and higher education are also subject to changes and surprises. On the bright side, you might have genius-like ideas about something, especially related to writing a paper or a book.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Double check information related to inheritances, shared property, taxes and debt because something unexpected is lurking here. When it comes to red-tape issues that impact your finances, you want to know what’s happening. You don’t want to be out in left field.