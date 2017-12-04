Georgia Nicols horoscopes for April 12, 2017

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Scorpio.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Today your focus will include taking care of red-tape details like taxes, debt, insurance and anything to do with shared property or inheritances. These things can be a groaner but they need to be done. Just do it.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Today the Moon is opposite your sign. This happens for two days every month, and means you have to go more than halfway when dealing with others. No biggie. In two weeks, when the Moon is in your sign, people have to go more than halfway when dealing with you. Yeah!

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Act on your urge to get better organized, especially at work, because this will make you feel better today. Do anything that makes you feel you are more on top of your game and ready to greet the world. When you do things to help yourself and make your life run more smoothly — you feel happier!

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You are conspicuous this month with the Sun at the top of your chart. And today, you feel playful and prankish! Enjoy fun flirtations and little getaways with friends so that you can relax and play. Take a long lunch. Meet a friend after work.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Your ambition is strong and you need a change of scenery. However, today your primary focus is on home and family. In fact, if you can cocoon at home to hide away and enjoy yourself, you’ll love it. Get some dark chocolate.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Today your communications with others will be more emotional because you will react more from your gut than your brain. Therefore, trust your hunches. This is also why conversations with others will get right down to the nitty-gritty. No chitchat about the weather!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You think about money a lot but rarely discuss it with others because Librans are private about their money. Give thought to ways to boost your income and how to get the best run out of what you already have. Make your assets work for you.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Today the Moon is in your sign, which happens for two days every month. When this occurs, it makes you more emotional than usual. Therefore, watch your reactions to others. The good news is when the Moon is in your sign, you are also a bit luckier!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You prefer to lie in the weeds and let everyday insanity just go by. You need a breather. In addition, this is a playful month, which means you want to put your own interests first so you can have fun expressing your creative energy. And why not?

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Conversation with a female acquaintance might be significant today. There’s a good chance that any conversation you have with anyone will prompt you to rethink some of your future goals. You might even change them, which, of course, is totally your prerogative. After all, they’re your goals.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Though it might only be brief, people will notice you today — especially bosses, parents, teachers, VIPs and the police. Therefore, it will behoove you to look good and follow the rules.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Do something different today because you are hungry for change. You want a bit of adventure. And also, you want to learn something new that is fascinating and thought-provoking. Go someplace you’ve never been before and talk to people from different backgrounds.