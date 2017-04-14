Moon Alert After 5:40 a.m. Chicago time, we have the all clear to shop and do business. The Moon is in Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19) It’s Friday and you have the travel bug. Get out of town if you can. Do anything that will give you a change of scenery and a sense of adventure. However, some of you will choose to explore opportunities in medicine, the law, publishing and the media. Or you might sign up for a course?

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Your thoughts are on money, especially the money arrangement you have with others, which includes your debt. This is why even though it’s Friday, it’s a good day to suss out what’s going on with shared property, taxes, debt, insurance, wills and inheritances. Stay on top of this stuff.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Today the Moon is opposite your sign, which occurs two days every month. This means that in the bigger picture, you have to be accommodating and gracious with others. But hey — why wouldn’t you be? This is a fun Friday. Enjoy your day!

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Wrap up as many loose details as you can before the weekend because you want to get better organized. You want to feel that you are on top of your scene because then, you can relax. Take time this weekend to plan your dream home.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) This is the perfect Friday for Leos because it’s party city! Enjoy sports events, musical performances, parties, social occasions, the arts, movies and the theater. Make plans to hook up with good friends. You will also enjoy playful activities with children. Great date night.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) If possible, you will enjoy having a chance to cocoon at home and keep a low profile because you want to relax in familiar surroundings. Preferably with hot and cold running service and delicious snacks. Pamper yourself today.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) This is a busy Friday. You are on the go schmoozing with everyone, which is a good thing because people are upbeat and eager for fun. Make a point of seeing friends because you have something to say. You want to talk and enlighten someone about something.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) At some point today, you will be thinking about your value system and what really matters. And you’re also wondering about your finances and why there is always so much month left at the end of the money! “Double, double toil and trouble. Fire burn and cauldron bubble.”

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You feel excited and more emotional than usual about something today because the Moon is in your sign. It’s minor; nevertheless, you will be inclined to overreact to things. However, when the Moon is in your sign, you are also a little bit luckier. Oh yeah!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Work alone or behind the scenes today. It’s the end of the day and you are bagged. You need to hide at home for a bit so that you can restore, rejuvenate and reflect. And of course, there’s always Netflix. Take a breather.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) A conversation with a female acquaintance might be significant today. It might also be a good idea to share your hopes and dreams for the future with someone because their feedback could help you. It never hurts. Plus you never know where your next hot tip will come from.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Whether you know it or not, bosses, parents, teachers, VIPs and the police will notice you — even briefly. Therefore, don’t color outside the lines. Know what you’re doing.