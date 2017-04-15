Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19) This is a great weekend for you. Yes, it will have a few moments and speed bumps but on the whole, it is upbeat, positive and full of enthusiasm! In particular, you will love to travel and do anything that expands your experience of the world. Talk to people from different backgrounds. Push your boundaries!

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Many aspects this weekend will favor you economically and financially. In particular, this is an excellent day to discuss shared property issues or anything to do with inheritances and wills. Details regarding taxes and debt will also benefit you. We like!

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You will enjoy the company of others today, especially partners and close friends, because everyone is upbeat and in a good mood. It’s a great day to schmooze; it’s a great day to travel; it’s a great day to attend group activities — classes, meetings and conferences. Bonjour!

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Work-related travel will please you today. Some of you will rub shoulders with people from different countries and other cultures. If you work today, things will be upbeat because it’s easy to establish a positive working relationship with others. This is key. Positive working relationships.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Flirtations, parties, social diversions and sports events will be just some of the reasons you are happy and upbeat today. Enjoy schmoozing with others. In particular, enjoy playful activities with children. This is a great day to expand your world in a fun way.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You will enjoy entertaining at home today. In particular, this is a day for a family gathering or an important discussion. This is a good idea because people are upbeat and friendly today, which is always the tone that is ideal for family discussions. Good day to explore real estate opportunities.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Because you are in such a positive frame of mind today, almost anything that you do will be a success. This is because enthusiasm is contagious. It’s a fact that people are attracted to someone who is positive and upbeat. Enjoy your weekend! Don’t get swamped by everyone.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Business and commerce are favored today. Whether you are at work or not, take some time to look at your financial situation because you might see how to improve it or boost your income. Work-related travel will be likely for many of you. Looking good!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Today the Moon is in your sign dancing with your ruler, lucky Jupiter. This promotes kindness and generosity within you. It also promotes domestic peace and happiness all around you. In addition, it’s a great day for business! Ka-ching! You wanted more?

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You have a warm feeling in your tummy today because you feel content. This is wonderful. Contentment equals happiness. That’s because discontentment means wanting things to be different than the way they are. Enjoy your happy day.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Any kind of group activity will be a positive experience for you today: classes, team sports, discussions, meetings or conferences. In fact, an interaction with a female acquaintance or friend will be particularly enjoyable and upbeat. Be friendly with others today.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Relations with bosses, parents, teachers, VIPs and the police are positive today. You make a great impression on them. Naturally, when you please the boss, things are easier in your life. At least, that’s how it’s supposed to be. Travel of any kind will appeal because you want to expand your horizons.