Moon Alert Avoid shopping and important decisions from 1 p.m. to 6:20 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the Moon moves from Sagittarius into Capricorn.

Aries (March 21-April 19) This is a positive day! You will enjoy doing something alone or behind the scenes. (You’re the perfect person to hide the eggs.) Nevertheless, you have excellent moneymaking ideas today, which are worth considering. You might want to write them down.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You have lots of energy today, which is why you will enjoy socializing with everyone, particularly groups. Artistic, creative people will be your first choice. This is the time for you to run into friends from the past and enjoy trading lies about the bad old days.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You make a great impression on parents and people in authority today. In fact, you make such a great impression on others, some of you might develop a crush on your boss or someone important. Meanwhile, others will ask for your advice about how to make things more beautiful.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Travel for pleasure totally appeals to you today. You like to do anything to expand your horizons and your experience of life. Because your appreciation of beauty is heightened, give yourself a chance to enjoy museums, art galleries and the arts and crafts of other cultures.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) This is an excellent day to negotiate with others about anything because whatever the result, you will come out smelling like a rose. That’s because gifts, goodies and favors from others will easily come your way. Meanwhile, this is also a romantic, sexy day for lovers. Woo, woo!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Relations with partners and close friends are warm today. In fact, you will enjoy schmoozing with everyone including members of the general public. Someone from afar or another country or a different culture might treat you or give you a gift.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) For those who work today, you will have a good day on the job because co-workers will be warm, friendly and cooperative. You might even develop a crush on someone at work. Meanwhile, many of you will get praise from others and some will get a raise!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) This is a wonderful, fun-loving, flirtatious day! Enjoy playful activities with children. Enjoy romantic interludes with someone special. You will also enjoy sports events, the arts, parties and fun gatherings. You might meet a secret admirer today. (But if it’s really secret, you’ll never know.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You will enjoy entertaining at home today because you’re in a good mood. You might want to show something off. Invite family and friends over for good food and drink. This is also a good day to explore real estate deals or shop for something beautiful for your home.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) It’s easy to be charming and diplomatic with everyone today. Because you have this advantage, enjoy schmoozing with everyone. But it’s also a very good day for those of you who sell, market, teach, act or write for a living.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) This is a great day for business and commerce because it’s entirely possible for you to dream up excellent moneymaking ideas. You might also see ways to make money on the side. Meanwhile, if shopping, you will want to buy beautiful things for yourself and loved ones.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Shop for wardrobe goodies today because you will like what you buy. And of course, you can never have enough shoes. This is a wonderful day to socialize with others because Venus is in your sign energized by Mars. Sandals?