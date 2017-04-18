Georgia Nicols horoscopes for April 18, 2017

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Capricorn.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Steer clear of intense arguments and blowups with authority figures: parents, bosses, VIPs and the police — in particular, female authority figures. (Yes! Edna Krabappel!) Emotional outbursts today will be too intense but also unexpected and right out of left field.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Avoid controversial subjects like politics, religion and race today because discussions will quickly disintegrate into nasty arguments. People are emotionally charged and quick to snap. Walk on by, my friend. Walk on by.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Do your best to avoid quarrels with others, especially female acquaintances, about shared property, taxes, debt and inheritances. People are highly opinionated today! Furthermore, there is an explosive element which will trigger some people to just overreact. You don’t need this.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Be diplomatic and charming with friends and partners today so that you can avoid a nasty little upset that might occur. Knowing this ahead of time, you can head it off at the pass. Hopefully. These arguments will be sudden and passionate. Yikes!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Be friendly with co-workers today and be aware that something out of the blue might trigger a problem with others. Equipment breakdowns, computer crashes, power outages and staff shortages are just some classic reasons that people will be short-tempered and suddenly lose their cool. (Not cool!)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Parents should know that this is an accident-prone day for their kids. It’s also a touchy day for relations because arguments might break out. Just be patient and tolerant. Don’t make a big deal about anything. Likewise, romantic partners need to follow this advice as well.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Something might break down at home today or something could occur that bothers you, which in turn triggers a nasty comment, which further in turn triggers an argument. Oy vey. It’s emotional dominoes. Don’t start the first hairtrigger. Use some inner discipline. (You’ll be glad you did.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Be careful, because this is an accident-prone day for you. Something might suddenly occur that you least expect. Whatever happens might cause you to make a verbal comment that you later regret or it could lead to a physical mishap. Either way, to avoid this, be mindful and patient.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Keep an eye on your money today because something unexpected might impact your finances. You might find money; you might lose money. Possibly, something you own will be broken, stolen or lost. Go slowly, keep your wits about you and don’t yell at anyone.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You will be tested today because the Moon is in your sign lined up with big daddy Pluto and at odds with wild, wacky Uranus. This means you will feel passionately about issues and also that something will blindside you. When this happens, do not overreact. Be cool.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Something will interrupt your day but you will probably be quiet about it. You might keep your reactions to yourself. Nevertheless, you will feel them! You might suddenly feel angry or bummed out. To get back on track, just count your breath. Count up to 10. Try it. It focuses the mind and calms you down.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Be cool when dealing with members of a group today or perhaps a friend because some kind of outbreak that is unexpected could send everything sideways in a New York minute. There is no upside to this. Therefore, patience is your best ally. Chill out.