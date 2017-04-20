Georgia Nicols horoscopes for April 20, 2017

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Aquarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19) This is a fabulous day to schmooze with others because you feel upbeat and happy! Enjoy talking to friends and mingling in groups. Everyone wants to see your face. Good day to discuss travel plans and future goals. “I’m going places!”

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You look fabulous in the eyes of others today, especially bosses, parents, teachers, VIPs and the police. Naturally, this is the perfect day to take advantage of this. Ask for what you want. Demand the advantage. Do a little tap dance and get some applause.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You will adore traveling anywhere today because you want to expand your world. You feel enthusiastic and eager about life and ready to explore new avenues, see new turf and meet new people. Yes, you want it all! This is the day to seek opportunities in publishing, the media, medicine, the law and higher education.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You couldn’t pick a better day to discuss financial matters, especially related to shared property, taxes, debt and inheritances. Whatever happens, when the ink on the paper has dried, you’ll be laughing all the way to the bank. Good day to ask for something from others. “Spare change?”

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You will enjoy hanging out with partners and close friends today. Make plans for a fun lunch, Happy Hour or friendly evening because your social skills are tops! You will naturally respond to the warm vibes coming from everyone. It’s so nice to be adored, isn’t it? (And so necessary, really.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Work-related travel will be a pleasant experience for some of you today. All of you will enjoy groups, meetings and gatherings that are work-related or perhaps even health-related. This is also a great day to enjoy your pet. (On good days, I like to walk my silverfish.)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) This is the perfect day for any social occasion. Try to set this up if you can. Whether it’s a great breakfast, lunch, dinner with friends, a picnic, the theater, a movie, a party — anything! People feel friendly and warm to each other today, and that’s all you need.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Discussions about home and real estate will go well today. In fact, this is an excellent day to explore real estate opportunities. This is also a great day to entertain at home. Invite the gang over for a barbecue. People will be polite and friendly — even your brother-in-law.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Whatever we do, our state of mind is instrumental to how we can enjoy that event. Today, you have a happy state of mind. You’re in a positive mood! This means you will enjoy short trips and talking to relatives and neighbors. You will also enjoy writing and editing.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Business and commerce are definitely favored today. Trust your moneymaking ideas. Think of ways to boost your earnings or make a little money on the side. (Money is so handy when you want to buy stuff.)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) This is your day! You are a true rebel who wants to make the world a better place. And today — you shine! In particular, you will love relating to others in a group situation because everyone is in high spirits feeling happy, mellow and warmhearted to each other.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Today you feel truly mellow and laid-back. With Venus in your sign, it’s easy to be charming and diplomatic with everyone. Something going on behind the scenes will please you, and possibly it will expand your world in a spiritual, esoteric way.