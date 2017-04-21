Georgia Nicols horoscopes for April 21, 2017

Moon Alert Avoid shopping or important decisions from 1:15 p.m. until 3 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the Moon moves from Aquarius into Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Tread softly today because you feel cut off from others. Yesterday was upbeat and friendly, but today is much more reserved, even though it’s Friday. Avoid a dispute about money or possessions because this irritation will pass quickly. Especially if you drink a lot of water.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Someone in authority might not approve of you today or be critical. Even a friend or someone older might withhold their praise or approval. Yikes! Relax. Tomorrow is just fine. This is just a conservative, low-key day. No biggie. It happens — even on Fridays.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) The easygoing quality of yesterday has diminished somewhat today. Therefore, go slowly. Be tactful when dealing with others, especially bosses and parents. Someone, perhaps a female, might be short-tempered. If someone criticizes you, don’t take it personally.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Someone might rain on your parade today, especially regarding travel plans or dealing with people from other cultures or different countries. They seem to be keen on telling you why you can’t do something instead of why you can. Meanwhile, disagreements about shared property might arise. Stay chill.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Yesterday’s easygoing joy is subdued today. In fact, you might be disappointed with your fair share of something or what someone gives you. “This measly offering is all I get?” Be patient with a female friend or partner to avoid a spat. Keep a low profile.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Relations with partners and close friends are a bit restrained today. People are more concerned about practical matters than having fun. Yes, it’s Friday; nevertheless, obligations and duties still exist. Steer clear of an argument with a female co-worker.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Work might be drudgery today. (“Don’t you have a flagellation to go to?”) It’s mild but it’s there. In the midst of this, someone might be short-tempered or have a bit of a hissy fit. Keep your cool because appearances are everything.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Children might be an increased responsibility today for some reason. But then, hey, that goes with the territory. Be assured that tomorrow is a much better day! Therefore, take care of business today. Avoid an argument with a female family member or a partner.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Family relations are somewhat subdued today. People are restrained and playing their cards very close to their heaving bosom. That’s OK; this is nothing you can’t handle. But do avoid a passionate outburst with a co-worker, sibling or relative. Not cool.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) It’s easy to fall into Gloom Mode today and feel that your glass is half empty. And of course, this is true. But it is also true that it is half full. It’s simply a point of view. Observe your point of view. Don’t let the alligators get you down. There are three kinds of people in the world: those who can count and those who can’t.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Some kind of financial situation might disappoint you today. Frankly, you expected more. But hey, it happens. Don’t let this affect you, especially to the point that you have a difficult conversation with a family member — especially a female.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) People are more reserved today. Yes, it’s a reserved Friday. (Following an effusive Thursday!) The good news is that tomorrow is a lovely day and the Moon will be in your sign lined up with your ruler Neptune. Lucky you!