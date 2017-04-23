Moon Alert Avoid shopping or important decisions from 4:20 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the Moon moves from Pisces into Aries.

Aries (March 21-April 19) For the first half of today, you might feel a tad gloomy or cut off from others. Then ironically, as the day progresses, it just gets better and better. That’s because the Moon moves into your sign and lines up with Venus. Fabuloso!

Taurus (April 20-May 20) At some point today, you might have difficulty dealing with a woman or an authority figure. You might feel they squelch your style or hold you back. Don’t worry because this is temporary; later in the day, you feel oh so pleased with yourself! Who knew?

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Your high profile today might be stressful, perhaps because someone in the position of authority singles you out for extra duties. “Who me?” “Yes, you.” Fortunately, this is short-lived, and you will enjoy good times with friends, especially females.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Travel plans might disappoint today. But not to worry because very soon this passes and you will bask in the praise of others. As the day wears on, people will admire you and seek out your creative advice. Would I kid you? Well, I might, but not today.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Initially, you might feel a financial squeeze today. Or that others aren’t pulling their fair share or you’re disappointed with your fair share, which ain’t so fair. Fear not because, on the heels of this, you start to enjoy good times in a different environment. People from other cultures will fawn over you.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Be patient with partners and close friends early today because, after a bit of stress, things improve beautifully. In fact, you will be the beneficiary of the generosity of others. Just smile and say, “Thank you.” You deserve it.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You might feel you have to work too hard or do something that is a bit dreary. Don’t worry about this because it will quickly pass and you will enjoy a popular time with others. Friends and partners will delight you!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Children might be a tough responsibility for you today (like getting teenagers out of bed). But after this initial bit of “work,” your day mellows out and you will enjoy doing something that benefits everyone, yourself included.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Initially, today holds responsibilities, duties and challenges dealing with someone older or in a position of authority. (Woe is me.) But soon thereafter, you are in party mode! Everyone loves you and you love everyone else. “More whiskey and fresh horses for my men!”

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Don’t be worried about something today because this worry is very temporary and will be gone soon. The truth is, you will enjoy a family event or a beautiful gathering at home. Or possibly, a beautiful real estate deal will fall in your lap. Things do get better!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Initially, today you might be worried about money. (Join the club — we number millions. We can’t afford jackets.) But after this dismal little moment is over, you are suddenly happy, gregarious and keen to socialize with everyone. In fact you will appreciate the beauty of everything and everyone around you!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) At some point today, life seems onerous and too much of a duty. Someone in a position of authority has you cornered. But later, you might buy something you really like or you might see ways to boost your income because something definitely improves your mood! And it’s probably financial.