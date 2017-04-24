Georgia Nicols horoscopes for April 24, 2017

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Aries.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Even though the Moon is in your sign today (which makes you more emotional), you will be reserved dealing with others. You will be careful and not hasty to make any judgments. What is more important to you is organizing your environment.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You begin this week in a careful frame of mind. You might do research or work behind the scenes to establish a situation that will flow smoothly. You have a lot of energy right now to make money (and also to spend it). But today you will fill your databank.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) In discussion with others today, you will be serious. You want practical results from these discussions, which is why you will be inclined to listen to someone older or more experienced. After all, why not learn from the mistakes of others? It’s cheaper and faster.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Today you will think about your life direction because you want to make sure you are putting your money on the right horse. A discussion with a boss, parent or someone in a position of authority will be practical and worthwhile. Good stuff.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) This is a solid day to make travel plans or plans for further education or training. Discussions about politics, philosophy, religion and race will be serious and practical. You’re not into abstract ideas today. You want facts and figures.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Discussions about inheritances, shared property, insurance issues, taxes and debt will go well today because people are in a serious frame of mind and their powers of concentration are excellent. They can stay on topic and follow the bouncing ball.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Ex-partners and people from your past are back in your life now, which might prompt some serious discussion. Whatever happens, you will be careful, perhaps even reluctant, to agree to anything. This is not a bad idea. Just like you should be careful when playing poker with anyone named Fats.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) This is a good day to start your week because you will productive. You will find it easy to focus on details; furthermore, you won’t mind doing routine work. You’re willing to roll up your sleeves and get hands-on with whatever you have to do. Basically, you want results.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) This is a productive day for those of you who work with children or who work in the entertainment world, the hospitality industry or even the world of sports. You will be cautious about all your decisions. If someone older has good advice for you, listen. You don’t have to reinvent the wheel.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) This is a good day to discuss home repairs or real estate situations or anything related to your family, especially regarding practical decisions. An older family member might have valuable input. Remember to pass the talking stick so everyone has their say.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You will be productive today because you are in a serious frame of mind. Your powers of concentration are excellent. You won’t overlook details. Furthermore, you’re willing to do routine work to finish the job. This is a winning attitude! You can’t lose.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) If shopping today, you will confine yourself to buying practical, long-lasting items because you are in a practical frame of mind. Likewise, financial discussions will be conservative and careful. Listen to the advice of someone older or more experienced if you have the chance. It’s wisdom.