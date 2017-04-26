Georgia Nicols horoscopes for April 26, 2017

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The New Moon is in Taurus.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Today’s New Moon is the perfect time to give yourself a report card on how you are handling your money. How does it look? Are you saving any money? What about your assets and possessions? How well do you take care of what you own?

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Today the only New Moon in your sign all year is taking place, making this the perfect day to take a realistic look in the mirror to see what you can do to improve the impression you create on your world. What can you do to look better?

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Today’s New Moon is hiding in your chart. This means today is the day to think about the subtle things that create your world — namely your inner value system. Do you have a spiritual discipline that guides you? What are the guidelines that you live by?

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Each New Moon is a chance to make resolutions. Today’s New Moon is the best day all year to think about friendships. Studies show warm friendships create better health and a longer life. What kind of friend are you to others? Would you like to have you as a friend?

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) The only New Moon that occurs at the top of your chart is happening today. This means it’s the perfect day to ask yourself if you are headed in the general direction you want to go. What are your plans for the future? Where do you want to be in five years?

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) When you stop learning, you’re old. What further education or training can you get to enrich your life? What travel plans will excite you and enhance your world? These are the questions to ask yourself today because of this particular New Moon.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) How well are you dealing with debt, taxes, shared property, insurance and inheritances? These are the questions you have to ask yourself today because of this particular New Moon. What changes can you make? What can you do to get out of debt?

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Today the only New Moon all year that is opposite your sign is taking place. Each New Moon is a chance to make new resolutions. Today you can ask yourself what you can do to improve your closest friendships and partnerships? Ideas?

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) What can you do to improve your health? Today is the perfect day to think about this in a committed way. Think of three things and make a commitment to them. Even a good intention is better than nothing. Likewise, how can you improve your job?

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Too often the pleasure we derive from expressing our creative talents is overlooked in favor of working for success. But it’s important to balance work and play and activities that allow us to be creative. Are these issues balanced in your life?

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Today’s New Moon is the only one all year that offers you a chance to make resolutions about how to improve your relations with family members — and also, how to improve your home. Take five minutes today and think about this. Do yourself this favor.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) How can you improve your relations with siblings, neighbors and relatives? In a broader sense, how can you improve your day-to-day communications with everyone around you? These are the questions to ponder because of today’s New Moon.