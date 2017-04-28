Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Gemini.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Today is full of surprises and unexpected events. It’s the classic day to encounter people, places and events from your past. You might experience a moment of Dijon vu — that’s where the smell of hot dogs reminds you of high school hockey games.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Today something unsettling will occur that distracts you. It might be something behind the scenes. It might alarm you but you are choosing to keep quiet about it. (Is the posse after you?)

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You might run into an old friend today or someone from your past you used to know in a club or organization. Or a friend or someone in a club or group will do something that amazes you. This is not a boring day, which is in your favor because you hate to be bored.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) A boss, parent, teacher or police officer might catch you off guard today or surprise you in some way. This might be a welcome thing — or maybe not so much. Busted! Whatever the case, don’t overreact. Do not quit your day job. If someone offers you an opportunity, you will have to respond quickly.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You might suddenly travel today when you least expected to do so. Or vice versa, travel plans might be delayed, detoured or canceled. Likewise, matters connected with the law, medicine and higher education are also subject to sudden change. Stay off your heels!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Double check all details related to financial agreements, contracts, inheritances, taxes, debt and insurance because something might change or be out of whack. Stay on top of these things to protect your own best interests. Information is power, especially when it comes to money.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) A close friend or partner might throw you for a loop today. They might say or do something you least expect. Alternatively, you might meet an old friend or ex-partner, especially in a surprising way. “Boris!” “Natasha?” Dress well to be prepared. (Ya never know.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Your work routine will be interrupted today because of equipment breakdowns, computer crashes, staff shortages, canceled appointments or mixed-up communications. This is a guarantee. Therefore, give yourself extra time so that you have wiggle room to deal with the unexpected.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) This is an accident-prone day for your kids, so be vigilant. Ditto for children you work with. However, surprise invitations to social events or the arts might occur. Conversely, cancellations to these same kind of events might occur. Guard against accidents in sports events. New love could blossom.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Small appliances might break down today or minor breakages could occur because something will definitely throw your home routine into a tailspin. Perhaps someone you least expect will knock on your door. “Luke, I am your father.”

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Be careful today because this is the classic day for an argument, a physical accident or a verbal gaffe. (“I can’t believe I just said that.”) You might suffer from an unexpected delay. You also might hear from someone from your past, especially a sibling or relative. Slow down and take it easy.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Keep an eye on your money scene today because something unexpected could impact your finances. For example, you might find money or lose money. You might forget your wallet at home. You might break or lose something that you own. Obviously, be mindful and be alert. (The world needs more lerts.)