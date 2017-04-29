Moon Alert Avoid shopping or big decisions from 4:15 p.m. to 9 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the Moon moves from Gemini into Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19) This is an interesting day. You might take a short trip. Admittedly, later in the day, relations with an authority figure might cool your jets. Or you might run into someone who spouts rules and regulations. Tread carefully.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Something unusual might impact your finances today. This might be good news; it might be bad. Later in the day, you are restricted in financial matters related to others. Hmmm, be careful.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) For most of this day, the Moon is in your sign and you feel impulsive. You seek adventure and a change of scenery. However, later in the day, someone older or more experienced might clip your wings a bit. It was ever thus.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You might be involved with something behind the scenes today. Someone in a position of authority or a parent might encourage you. Ironically, later in the day, someone in a position of authority might discourage you. Like, what’s with that?

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Relations with a female friend will hold a few surprises today. You might meet someone from another background who is different or unusual. Later in the day, responsibilities with children or a code of conduct in sports will make you sit up and pay attention. Oh yeah.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Do be aware that people notice you today. It’s good to know this because you will be caught off guard by something earlier in the day. This could be because of something someone says, or your boss might do or say something. Later, domestic responsibilities will require your attention.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You are hungry for adventure and a change of scenery today, and you just might get this. However, later in the day, someone older or more experienced might challenge you for some reason. Don’t be discouraged. Simply hear them out and make your own call.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Something unexpected might occur today related to the wealth and resources of others. Someone might give you something or might ask you for something. Whatever happens, it will be swift. Later in the day, you might question what happened. Just stay true to yourself.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) A friend or partner might surprise you today. Or you might meet a real character. This is the interesting part of the day. The less interesting part of the day comes along later when you realize that you have more responsibilities and obligations than you thought. Oh well.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Something might upset you about your health today or your job routine might change. You might have some disconcerting news about a pet. Whatever the case, it will keep you on your toes. Later in the day, duties and responsibilities will become an obligation.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) A surprise invite somewhere might please you. In fact, love at first sight could be kindled. Children might also be a source of surprise today. Nevertheless, as this day wears on, things become more sober and realistic. The responsibilities of children and social events will rest on your shoulders.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Something unusual will impact your home routine this today. You might burn the toast. You might break something or someone unexpected might drop by. Go with the flow and do not be discouraged later in the day if someone makes you account for yourself. There’s one in every crowd. (And often in every family.)