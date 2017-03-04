Georgia Nicols horoscopes for April 3, 2017

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19) This is a strong time with the Sun in your sign because you attract people and favorable situations to you. (We like!) Meanwhile, Mercury and Mars make you focus on money and earnings. Nevertheless, today you want to cocoon at home if possible. “I’m hiding. Bring dark chocolate.”

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You are animated with Mercury in your sign (talk, talk, talk). And fiery Mars makes you energetic! Today is no exception because you start this week with a busy pace. You have your to-do list and you want to talk to everyone!

Gemini (May 21-June 20) This is a popular time for you. Nevertheless, many of you are focused on behind-the-scenes activities or hidden matters, especially secret romance. (You love an adoring gallery.) Today, however, your primary focus is on money, cash flow and earnings. You have a strong feeling about something that you own.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Today the Moon is in your sign, which makes you more emotional than usual. However, it also gives you a slight edge of good luck to your day. Yay! Meanwhile, with the Sun at the top of your chart, you look wonderful to bosses, parents and VIPs. You rock!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Although you want to travel and get away from it all, today you actually want to hide behind the scenes and keep a low profile. “Pay no attention to that man behind the curtain.” Do whatever research you need to make this a successful week. Plan ahead.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) This is a good day to meet with a female companion and ponder future goals. These might be your own personal goals, or you might discuss the joint goals of a club, committee or organization. What’s your approach going to be? “Got a plan, Stan?”

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) It’s important to know that, for whatever reason, people notice you today. Yes, this is not the day for a public argument in an elevator because you will end up on Twitter. As the saying goes, conduct yourself accordingly. Dress well.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) It’s Monday, but at heart, you have a Saturday headspace. You want to be somewhere else, exploring new turf and learning new, fascinating things in a different environment. Ideally, you want to travel. Do something different today to satisfy your need for stimulation.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) This is a very playful week for you. Nevertheless, you have the energy and focus to work hard. Today in particular, your attention will turn to shared property, financial matters and details regarding inheritances, taxes and debt. All that fun stuff.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Because the Moon today is opposite your sign (this happens only once a month), you have to go more than halfway when dealing with others. You have to cooperate and be accommodating because that’s how it works. In two weeks, when the Moon is in your sign, others will have to accommodate you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) This is a good day to start your week. (Not that you have any choice.) You’re in work mode and ready to get things done. You want to be efficient, effective and organized — and you will be! You will also be sympathetic to co-workers.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Today you’re in a playful mood! Romance, vacations, the arts, sports and fun activities with children are tops on your menu. However, you have the edge if you work in the hospitality industry or the entertainment world. Enjoy your day!