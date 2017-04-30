Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19) This is a pleasant, easygoing Sunday! You will feel sympathetic to a family member, probably a female. By evening, you’re in the mood to party, which means this is a good time to invite the gang over so you can enjoy entertaining at home.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) This is a busy day but it’s also a positive day for you. You might spend time daydreaming or being lost in fantasies because your imagination is heightened. By evening, you might join well-wishers to encourage someone or acknowledge their good fortune. Hurrah!

Gemini (May 21-June 20) If spending money today, be careful because you might be tempted to go overboard. Luxury and excess will appeal. It’s definitely hard to live on a beer wallet when you have champagne tastes. Join the club; we number millions. (We can’t afford jackets.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Today the Moon is in your sign dancing with Neptune and Jupiter. Neptune makes you feel sympathetic and imaginative. Jupiter will, of course, promote domestic peace and happiness. This is a good day for business, but be careful about going overboard. Fortunately, you don’t go nuts with your money.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Today you might prefer to work alone or behind the scenes because you feel a need for privacy. Certainly, if you get a little privacy, you will enjoy it. You also feel sympathetic and generous to those who are less fortunate than you, which is why you will make big gestures and help someone out, especially a sibling or relative.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Friendships with others are important today, especially with a female companion. You might want to discuss your hopes and dreams for the future because your imagination is strong. Although this is a good day for business and commerce, don’t go overboard about anything.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Today people see you in positive terms. They might even put you on a pedestal. Meanwhile, you feel warm and generous to others, which is one of the reasons you make such a great impression on everyone.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Travel plans look exciting. You are pondering future possibilities that might have once been a dream but are now a distinct possibility. Ah yes, dreams are excellent for shaping future goals. You start off with perfection and then keep paring down until you arrive at a realistic possibility.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You feel generous to others today, and fortunately, they feel generous to you. Yes, it’s a mutual admiration society. You might be able to help a family member in need, which is a good thing. The family that pays together stays together.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Because the Moon is opposite your sign today, you will have to go more than halfway when dealing with others. This requires a bit of tolerance and accommodation — no biggie. Fortunately, you will not mind because today, bosses and people in authority admire you!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Work-related travel is likely for many of you. This is an excellent day to get along with co-workers. You might also feel positive about your health. Another area of pleasure and happy feelings might relate to a pet that you own. “Woof woof!”

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) This is a playful, flirtatious, fun-loving day. Meet with good friends and family to enjoy good times. Sports events, the theater, the arts and playful times with children will be a source of pleasure and delight. Quite possibly, someone will treat you or pick up the tab. Yeah!