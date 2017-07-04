Georgia Nicols horoscopes for April 7, 2017

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Because you are confident today, you will be in charge of whatever you do whether this is officially the case or not. However, beware of strutting your stuff. It’s good to feel like a winner, but a true winning style includes everyone. Capisce?

Taurus (April 20-May 20) This is a feel-good day. You have a warm feeling in your tummy and will enjoy working alone or behind the scenes. It’s easy to be content today. Note: Contentment is the essence of happiness. Negativity is wanting things to be different than the way they are.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Your exuberance with others will make you take the lead today. Oh yes, enthusiasm is contagious! This is the day to rally your troops and set them marching! It’s also a good day to think about your future goals. Ideas?

Cancer (June 21-July 22) People admire you now because the Sun is at the top of your chart, casting a flattering light on you (symbolically). Today you feel powerful and confident. Enjoy this position of power; however, don’t let it go to your head. (Let it go to your hips, where you can cover it with a jacket.)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You might be excited about big travel plans. Or perhaps your enthusiasm is about further training or education? Or it might relate to wonderful opportunities in publishing, the media, medicine and the law. You’re looking forward to your future!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) In discussions about shared property, inheritances, wills, taxes and debt today, don’t promise more than you can deliver. (It’s tempting to do.) Make sure your proposals or agreements are realistic. It’s fine to have your head in the clouds but keep your feet on the ground.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) This is a lovely day to schmooze with others, especially close friends and partners. People are upbeat and enthusiastic, which promotes all socializing. Even relations with members of the general public are positive. A winning day!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You feel healthy and vigorous today. Those at work are also in a positive frame of mind because you are confident and enthusiastic about what you’re doing. Others are attracted to your enthusiasm because people always like to hang out with upbeat people. Natch!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Socialize with others because this is a great day to party and enjoy the arts or sports events. It’s also a great date day (or night) because people are upbeat and friendly. Playful activities with children will appeal. Grab a movie, see a play, hear a musical performance or just hang out with good friends.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Family discussions will be positive today because everyone is upbeat and friendly. Invite the gang over for good food and drink. There’s a tendency for people to go overboard today so keep this in mind, especially in terms of drinking and driving. Be smart and be safe.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Your communication skills are excellent today because you are enthusiastic and upbeat. That’s why this is a great day for those of you who sell, market, teach, act or write for a living. Likewise, if you drive for a living (cars, trucks, buses, taxis) you are in a good mood as well. Don’t bite off more than you can chew.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) This is an excellent day for business and commerce. Trust your moneymaking ideas. The only thing to keep in mind is that something might look better than it actually is.