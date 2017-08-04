Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Tread carefully today because this is the classic day for power struggles with others, especially bosses, parents, teachers, VIPs and the police. Don’t go looking for trouble because it will easily find you! Oh yeah. If you’re unhappy with someone, mum’s the word. Be part of the solution not the problem.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Unfortunately, you feel a bit cut off from others today, especially in a group situation. You might feel someone is criticizing you or making you account for yourself. Whatever the case, you’re not thrilled. Basically, you will have to go along to get along. Get it?

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Ego battles with a friend or a member of a group might take place today. The problem is this kind of behavior makes you lose ground. You have to ask yourself if it’s really worth it. When the annals of history are written, will any of this really matter? Chill out.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) This is a poor day to ask for permission or approval from an authority figure because quite likely, the answer will be, “Talk to the hand.” Therefore, postpone this kind of discussion for another day if you can. After all, timing is everything.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Avoid controversial subjects like religion, politics and race because discussions will quickly disintegrate into a nasty power struggle or argument. It’s just not worth it. Your own peace of mind is far more valuable. It’s also a poor day to ask for anything from anyone. Just keep to yourself.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Disputes about shared property, inheritances or insurance might arise today because people are really edgy. If nothing else, you will encounter someone who wants to be in control. It’s probably just a power trip. Nevertheless, it’s an obstacle for you. Easy does it.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You need harmony in your life. Even though you can debate with the best of them, you really don’t like arguments. Therefore, avoid power struggles with partners and close friends today so that you can maintain your peace of mind. You will be glad you did.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Avoid disagreements with co-workers today because they will get you nowhere. Quite likely, you will lose more ground than you gain. Therefore, resist the urge to engage in a confrontational way. Run the other direction! Social situations are a bit stifled as well. Bummer.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) This is a tough day for romance because it’s easy to be at odds with someone. Likewise, your dealings with your kids will be touchy. Be sympathetic if they have a meltdown or a hissy fit. No biggie. Stay mellow.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Do not push your luck with a family authority figure today because things could go south in a New York minute. People are not cooperative and easygoing today. Oh no. They’re ready for a confrontation! Keep your head down and your powder dry.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Don’t try to coerce others into agreeing with you today, especially when talking to siblings, relatives and neighbors. Lighten up. Likewise, you don’t have to let anyone else coerce you, either. It’s all about power and control. It was ever thus.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Money squabbles are likely today because this is the kind of day where people are ready to argue about anything. In essence, these arguments are all about power and control. Avoid this kind of discussion because who needs it? Not you.