Moon Alert Avoid shopping or big decisions from 3 a.m. until 8 a.m. Chicago time. After that, the Moon moves from Virgo into Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Heads up! Do whatever you can to stay on top of your money scene for the rest of this month and early May because Mercury retrograde will cause errors, delays and mixups. Checks in the mail will be late. Bank deposits might be incorrect. Therefore, pay extra attention to all your financial negotiations to minimize this fallout.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Today Mercury goes retrograde in your sign, which means you will be frustrated by silly, goofy mistakes this month. Missed appointments and mixed-up communications will be par for the course. You will have to deal with lost items, misplaced keys and confusing paperwork. This is classic for Mercury retrograde. Courage!

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Today your ruler Mercury goes retrograde, which is frustrating for everyone, especially you. However, this particular Mercury retrograde will help you to research old issues and dig up answers that you need for old problems. Yes, Mercury retrograde does have its uses.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Friends from the past will be back in your life if not now then very soon because of Mercury retrograde. Perhaps because of someone you meet or a discussion that takes place, you might then decide to rethink or revisit some future goals. This could be a good thing — who knows?

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Today Mercury goes retrograde at the top of your chart, which means you might start to rethink your life direction. You might also hear from an old boss or a parent you have not seen for a while. Even if you want to dodge this person, you can’t do it.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Because Mercury retrograde begins today and will be active this month, double check all your travel plans for April and early May. However, this will be an excellent time to finish a book or an important paper. You win some; you lose some.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) This is a good month to wrap up old details regarding inheritances, wills, taxes, debt and shared property. Things that have been hanging on for a long time will be easily finished. Thank goodness!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Many of you will run into ex-partners or have to deal with them more than usual this month and in May because of Mercury retrograde. Hopefully, this offers you a chance for closure and a better understanding of what happened in the past.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Just grin and bear it because you will be plagued by Mercury retrograde this month and early May. Expect errors and goofy mistakes at work. Expect lost paperwork, delays and mixed-up communications. Yes, life will be like two ships passing in the night.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Old flames from your past might be back in your world this month or in May. (You know who you are.) Sometimes this is a good thing but often it’s uncomfortable at best. Romance is never easy, especially after the spark of love has sputtered. Splaaaat!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) The energy of Mercury retrograde will attract family members to your doorstep this month and next. Just prepare for this by cleaning the place and stocking the fridge — or leaving home. Either way, you’ll deal with this.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) You will encounter travel delays for the rest of this month and into May, which includes automobile breakdowns, trouble with a truck or missed buses. Even communications with others will be frustrating. Most of these things will be silly mistakes but you can’t escape them. Good luck!