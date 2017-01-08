Georgia Nicols horoscopes for Aug. 1, 2017

Moon Alert After 7 a.m. Chicago time, we have the “all clear” to shop and do business. The Moon is in Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Today you can begin your week in earnest because yesterday was a false start. For one thing, you’re eager for change and stimulation! You want to travel and explore more of your world. Dealings with foreign countries, other cultures, publishing, medicine, the law and the media are likely.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) This is an excellent day to deal with debt, loans, mortgages, shared property, taxes and anything you own jointly with others. It’s also a good day to come to terms with someone if their values differ from yours. Be like the Beatles: “We can work it out. We can work it out.”

Gemini (May 21-June 20) This is textbook. Today the Moon is opposite your sign, which means you have to go more than halfway when dealing with others. (The Moon is in Sagittarius and the sign Sagittarius is 180 degrees opposite from Gemini.) Therefore, be cooperative and easygoing. Hey, no biggie.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Today you might have to make up for yesterday by being extra busy, extra productive and extra efficient. Just put out some steam. Meanwhile, because Venus is in your sign, everyone thinks you’re charming and diplomatic — even if you aren’t. Bwa-ha-ha.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) It’s play day for Leos! Enjoy all aspects of the entertainment world, the hospitality industry and the world of sports. Enjoy flirtations, love affairs, vacations, social outings and playful activities with children. Live it up!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) No matter what you’re doing today, a good portion will be focused on home, family and perhaps a female family member. And if you had your druthers, you would just cocoon at home today as well because it feels right.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) This is a great day for short trips, running errands, talking to everyone, reading, writing and studying and being on the go! Va, va, va, voom! Trust your hunches today. When talking to others, you will use your gut instincts.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Yesterday was a bad day to spend money. Today is a good day. (I hope you read me every day.) Financial matters and cash flow, earnings and expenditures might be a focus for you. Certainly, you are ambitious and you easily impress bosses, parents and VIPs. (Deadly, Dudley!)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Today the Moon is in your sign, which can make you a bit excitable and emotional. It has a way of heightening feelings. However, it can also make you a little bit luckier than usual. This is a good day to ask the universe for a favor.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Although it is all systems go today, nevertheless, you will be happy working alone or behind the scenes just because it feels better and suits your purposes best. Shared property and disputes about inheritances and shared property are likely. Just be cool.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) A conversation with a female friend or acquaintance could be important today. It might relate to your future goals or it might even cause you to change your goals (or at least rethink them). It’s important to remain patient with partners and close friends because this tension will pass. (It really will.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Personal details about your private life seem to be public, at least in the eyes of some people today, especially bosses, parents, VIPs and the police. Think about this in case you have to do some damage control. Just how public do you want to be?