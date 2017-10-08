Moon Alert Caution: After 8:30 a.m. Chicago time, avoid shopping or big decisions for the rest of the day. The Moon is in Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19) This is a magnificent day to socialize with others! Enjoy sports events, long lunches, gallery openings, playful activities with children, movies, the theater, parties and any pleasant diversion that comes your way. Your mission today is to have fun!

Taurus (April 20-May 20) This is a wonderful day to deal with real estate matters and anything connected with family. People will be positive and mutually generous to each other. If you buy something for your home or a family member you will enjoy it. You can’t lose today!

Gemini (May 21-June 20) This is your kind of day! You feel positive about life and eager to broaden your horizons. Take a short trip. Talk to others, especially people from different backgrounds and other cultures. Learn something new because you are curious and will enjoy fresh, fascinating knowledge.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Business and finances will benefit you today if you play your cards right. This is an excellent day to make money! You might ask for a raise or test the waters in some way. If shopping, you might go overboard but you will be pleased with what you buy. Ka-ching!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) This is a feel-good, lucky day for Leo. You will enjoy interactions with others. Whatever you do will work out nicely and give you a warm feeling in your tummy. This is a score because the Sun is in your sign getting an assist from Jupiter.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You will delight in some quiet time today if you can squeeze this in for yourself. Solitude in beautiful surroundings will be like a panacea. You might also do some deep thinking about your future and the future of your loved ones. Ah yes, it’s a mellow, pleasing day.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You are popular today! Don’t hesitate to attend functions that involve groups, clubs or organizations because they will be positive experiences for you. People will be happy to see you and you will be happy to see them. This is also a good day to ponder future goals.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You make a fabulous impression with bosses, parents, VIPs and even the police today. Basically, it’s your positive attitude that makes you a winner in everyone’s eyes. This is also an excellent day to think about your life direction in general. Where are you headed?

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Today you will love to do anything that expands your experience of the world. Learn something new or travel somewhere or meet people from different backgrounds because this will give you great pleasure! You’re hungry for stimulation and adventure plus a chance to acquire new knowledge.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You couldn’t pick a better day to have an important discussion about inheritances, shared property and how to divide something with someone because the result will favor you. Oh yes, you’ll be laughing all the way to the bank.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Relations with partners and close friends are warm and friendly today. You might even meet a new friend through a friend or partner because whatever you do will expand your world in a feel-good way. Count on a pleasant, upbeat day schmoozing with everyone!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) This is a positive day at work. It’s also a positive day for many of you with health issues or something to do with a pet. Whatever happens will expand your day in a pleasant and also a thought-provoking way. You’ll have something to think about.