Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Aries.

Aries (March 21-April 19) This is a wonderful day to entertain at home, especially to entertain family members. Invite the gang over for good food, good drink and some laughs. It’s easy for people to feel empathetic and sympathetic to each other today. Warm vibes rule!

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You will enjoy schmoozing with others today, especially siblings, neighbors and relatives. You feel mellow and will enjoy daydreaming and having private moments of mental escape. It’s the end of the week and life is good — and getting better!

Gemini (May 21-June 20) When it comes to financial matters today, you are idealistic. You might want to share your wealth with someone who is less fortunate. Ironically, if shopping, you will probably buy something glamorous and luxurious! (Same astro influence.) Money is just energy to make things happen.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You might want to shop for pretty wardrobe goodies today because you will love what you buy. It might be a tad expensive or glamorous — but hey, life is short (and fat). Meanwhile, you are charming, understanding and charismatic in all your dealings with others today. Major bonus!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You feel sympathetic to those who are suffering or in a tough situation today, and if you can help them, you will. (Natch. You are a generous sign.) But in truth, because what goes around comes around, any chance to help someone else is actually an opportunity for you.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Today you will enjoy hanging out with creative, artistic types. In fact, a friend might inspire you to change your goals or to consider loftier aspirations where you will strive to do the highest good. And why not? Why should we strive for less?

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Someone might want your creative input or your advice about something. They will view you as an expert or the one to ask. It doesn’t matter if you are an expert; if you can help them, do it. Meanwhile, some of you will develop a crush on your boss today. It happens.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Because your appreciation of beauty is heightened today, visit art galleries, museums, beautiful places, architectural buildings, pristine parks and places that inspire you. Some of you will fall in love with someone who is “different.” It’s a dreamy, lovely day.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) If you have to divide something today or make a final decision about an inheritance, you will be fair and generous; however, don’t give away the farm. There is such a thing as idiot compassion. Remember to defend your own best interests. Meanwhile, intimacy will be hot and affectionate! Woo woo!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) This is a great day to schmooze with friends and partners as well as members of the general public because everyone is in the mellow mood. Drivers will yield for each other. People are helpful — even sympathetic. Enjoy all your social interactions with friends today.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) People at work will be mutually supportive today because it’s easy to feel sympathetic for each other. In fact, someone might come to you for advice or need a sympathetic ear. Others will want to redecorate or make their workspace look and function better.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) This is a romantic, playful, fun-loving day. For starters, new love will happen for some of you. (Eyes across the crowded room and all that.) In addition to romantic opportunities, social occasions will be charming and pleasant. Playful activities with children will appeal. It will lift your spirits to enjoy the arts.