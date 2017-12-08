Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Aries.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Today Mercury goes retrograde, which means you will deal with mistakes and setbacks at work until mid-September. Expect delays, lost paperwork, confused communications and canceled appointments. The upside is you will easily finish projects that are already begun.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Old flames are back in your life. This influence continues until mid-September. Your only defense is to look good when you go out because who wants to encounter an old love when you hate the way you look? So busted! (Living well is the best revenge.)

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Your ruler Mercury is now retrograde, which means family reunions and relatives you haven’t seen for a while are on the scene. Some might be sleeping on your sofa and eating out of your fridge. (We can choose our friends but not our relatives.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Mercury retrograde will create transportation delays and silly errors in your communications with others for the rest of this month and into September. On the upside, if you need to study history or research the past, it will be easy. In fact, all projects currently on the go will finish faster.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Checks in the mail will be late along with delays to your finances this month due to Mercury retrograde. This is disappointing but unavoidable. The good news is that projects already on the go can finish quickly.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Like Gemini, Mercury is your ruler. Today Mercury goes retrograde in your sign! Oy vey. This means that the rest of the month will bring people from your past. You will also make silly errors and misplace items. Oh well, it is what it is. You’re not losing it. This is classic Mercury retrograde.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Because of Mercury retrograde, any kind of research will go extremely well now and for the next several weeks. In addition, the study of history or anything from the past will flow smoothly because Mercury wants to “go backward” rather than forward.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Old friends from the past will be back in your life again for the rest of the month. For most of you, this will be a chance to catch up on old history and trade lies. Some of you will deal with past issues with groups or encounter people from groups.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) This month you will run into bosses from your past as well as parents you have not seen for a while because of Mercury retrograde. This might be an opportunity for closure for some of you or a chance to clarify something. Note: It’s a poor time to initiate new business.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Mercury retrograde has a tendency to create travel delays, which means that travel plans for the next three or four weeks need to be double checked in every way. Ideally, try to travel someplace you’ve been before. The study of history and finishing up old papers will go easily, however.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) For the rest of this month and well into September, you will be successful in wrapping up loose details regarding inheritances, taxes, debt and anything to do with shared property. It’s as if these things want to get done by themselves! Lucky you.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Ex-partners and old friends from your past are back on the scene. This is often a mixed blessing depending on how the relationships ended. If you still have unfinished business that needs to be wrapped up, this will benefit you. Get down to it.