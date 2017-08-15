Moon Alert After 9:30 a.m. Chicago time, we have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Gemini.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Conversation with a friend will be unpredictable today. This person’s ideas might be exciting or might offend you. Or you might meet a real character, someone decidedly different. As you see, it’s not a boring day.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) It’s hard to predict what parents and bosses will do today. Avoid flippant responses or anything that inflames them if they are unhappy. (Do not trifle in the affairs of dragons for you are crunchy and taste good with ketchup.)

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You might suddenly travel or take a trip. Conversely, a planned trip might be canceled or changed because travel or school schedules are up in the air today. Quite likely, you will learn something fascinating and unusual. (You’re always curious to learn something new.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Double check taxes, debt, inheritances and shared property because something unpredictable and unexpected could impact these areas. Make sure your figures and information are correct. Be on guard. (You hate to lose money because of a mistake.)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Others are unpredictable today. They might act differently or say something you least expect. You might have to do a tap dance in response. Fortunately, with the Sun and Mars in your sign, you’ve got everything covered. You’re in charge!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Your work routine will change because things are unpredictable. Equipment breakdowns, staff shortages and canceled appointments are par for the course today. On the other hand, you might have a genius-like idea about something. You win some; you lose some.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Your social plans might change today so stay light on your feet. Surprise invitations might come your way; or something you planned might fall through. (Whaat?) A surprise flirtation might thrill because something related to romance will catch you off guard. (Keep an eye your kids to avoid accidents.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Bosses, parents and VIPs are impressed with you. Meanwhile, you want to travel for pleasure because your routine is a changing landscape. Unpredictable things will occur. Small appliances might break down or surprise company might knock on your door. Stock the fridge. Chill out.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Because your mind can think outside of the box today, you might dream up some genius-like ideas. But in another vein this is also a mildly accident-prone day. Therefore, keep your eyes open. Today is fast-paced, unpredictable and fun — but keep it safe.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Your mind is on money — both your earnings and the wealth, money and debt you have tied up with others. The whole enchilada. Disputes about shared property and inheritances might take place now, but today, you should watch the money that is close to you. Guard your possessions as well.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) This is a restless, freedom-loving day! You don’t quite feel like settling down to work in your crib to deliver the goods. You want to call the shots and do things on your own terms. Hmmm, remember that it’s easier to ask for forgiveness than for permission.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) You have a vague feeling of dissatisfaction today. In part, this is because you would like to play and be on vacation rather than meet your obligations. (So say we all.) Keep an eye on the Moon alert to avoid poor purchases or bad decisions. Just coast. If you work reasonably hard, then you can reward yourself with some playtime. Why not?