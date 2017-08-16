Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Gemini.

Aries (March 21-April 19) This is a happy day, which is not surprising because life has been positive recently. You feel happy about home, family and real estate. Today you are in such a positive, upbeat frame of mind, you might go overboard spending money to decorate or enhance your home. Oops. Stay real.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Today you have excellent moneymaking ideas, and your ability to negotiate with others is in top form. (Although you might promise more than you can deliver, which is not really your style.) Do not fall prey to this temptation.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Today the Moon is in your sign dancing with lucky moneybags Jupiter. Perhaps this is why you are tempted to go overboard spending money on luxurious, high-end items? Unless your name is Elon Musk, you should think twice. On the upside, you might see exciting ways to make money!

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You are in your element today because fair Venus is in your sign, dancing with lucky Jupiter. This means you want more of everything: more money, more pleasure, more fun, more chocolate, more drinks, more service, more towels, more clothes, more land, more dishes, more furniture, more flowers, more love, more compliments, more adoration and more strokes. You want more!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) This is the perfect day to enjoy the company of others, especially females. You will like exploring ideas about future goals. (You might get or give advice.) Meanwhile, some of you are dabbling in secrets. You are very strong now because the Sun and Mars are in your sign. “You rule!”

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You will enjoy the company of others today, especially creative, artistic people. For some reason, bosses, parents and even the police notice you and are talking about you. Meanwhile, you’re dealing with past issues with a partner or old friend.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) This is a marvelous day to deal with others, especially people in power. VIPs love you and are willing to help or promote you because you make such a great impression on them. What’s not to like? In fact, a romance with a boss or a VIP might begin. (You devil.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Your appreciation of beauty is heightened today, which is why you will adore beautiful things, especially artistic creations from other countries and different cultures. Travel for pleasure will delight. Love with someone who is “different” might take hold.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Keep your pockets open today because you can benefit from the wealth of others. This means gifts, goodies, favors and even outright cash can come your way. Meanwhile, intimate relationships will be very affectionate — did I say very? Ask for a loan or mortgage.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Choose today for an important discussion or negotiation with a partner or close friend because people will be receptive to your suggestions. They want to be in your presence because they want to please you. (If you’ve got it, baby, flaunt it.)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Today relations with co-workers are positive, even flirtatious. Some of you will enjoy work-related travel. All of you will enjoy schmoozing with people and making a great impression. Look for ways to make where you work look more attractive and feel more comfortable.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Play and pleasure are at the top of your list today. Even though you are in work mode, today you will take some time out for fun. You might also enjoy cocooning at home in comfort and luxury. “Will someone peel me another grape?”