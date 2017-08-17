Moon Alert Avoid shopping or big decisions from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Chicago timeA. After that, the Moon moves from Gemini into Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Today is a mixture of excitement and contentment. Something unusual will begin your day. You might meet someone new or have an exciting idea. But as the day wears on, you want the comfort of the familiarity of your home.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) This morning you might have a brilliant idea about how to make money, deal with money or use the possessions that you own. Later in the day, you will share your ideas with others, and people will listen because your words are sweet. It’s true.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) At the beginning of the day, the Moon is in your sign dancing with Uranus, provoking your desire for excitement. You feel restless! You want to shake up things in your world. As the day progresses, your thoughts turn to money and earnings. Perhaps your new ideas need funding?

Cancer (June 21-July 22) This morning, you are excited about something, and yet, at the same time, you’re restless. But once the Moon enters your sign, although you still feel emotionally charged, you will have focus. Don’t be afraid to ask the universe for a favor because you just might get it!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) This morning, a friend might surprise you with unusual news. Whatever happens could make you contemplative and want to seek out some privacy. Perhaps you need to study or work something out? Or perhaps you need to work behind the scenes to achieve your aims.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) A discussion with a parent or boss might surprise you this morning. It might even trigger ideas that will set you off in a new direction. Later in the day, a warm conversation with someone is reassuring. You might share your ideas about your tentative new goals.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Your early-morning schedule will be interrupted with travel plans or something unusual. Later in the day, people will notice you and talk about you. Hopefully, it’s complimentary. Quite likely, this is the case because this is a popular time for you.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Keep an eye on shared property, inheritances and decisions about taxes, debt and insurance because something unusual might occur. It might even be a mistake you need to catch. Or it might be a new opportunity? Later in the day, travel and anything that expands your world will delight.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) A friend or partner might surprise you this morning with an unexpected suggestion. At least, always listen. Later in the day, you will focus on financial matters regarding shared property, debt and inheritances. Wrap up loose ends so that you are free to move forward.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Your work routine or something to do with your health might catch you off guard early morning. This surprise might also relate to a pet. Later in the day, relations with others are warm, and discussions with partners and close friends will be meaningful.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Your dealings with children in the early morning might be challenging or hold a few surprises. Later in the day, your focus will turn to work and being as efficient and productive as you can be. Time to make progress! Time to catch up anywhere you are behind!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Something different or unusual might impact your home scene this morning. But after that, you will make plans to play, party and enjoy sports events, vacations and fun activities with children. Let your hair down and have a good time!