Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Welcome any opportunity to cocoon at home today. You want to pamper yourself and relax. There will be a moment when you might have an intense exchange with someone — but that will blow over. Basically, you want to enrich your home, redecorate it and perhaps even entertain.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You are keen to talk to others today. You have something on your mind that entails introducing improvements at work or even improving your own health. It might seem a bit pie-in-the-sky to some but to you, it’s real. That’s all that counts.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You have money on your mind today. Part of it is based on wishful thinking because you wish you had more money to do bigger and better things. (Yeah, it’s hard to have champagne tastes on a beer wallet.) Fortunately, you are resilient and inventive, and you’re a Gemini who can walk your talk!

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You feel a need to connect with others today. This makes you giving but it can also make you a bit demanding. And why not? When you connect with others, feelings and ideas flow both ways. Of course!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) In one way, you are out there flying your colors because the Sun and Mars are in your sign. Yay me! But in another way, the Moon today is hiding in your chart, which makes you contemplative and happy with your own privacy. Let yourself enjoy solitude in beautiful surroundings. Soak up the beauty around you.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Today you might have a heartfelt conversation with a female acquaintance. Remember that unexpressed expectations almost always lead to disappointment. Just enjoy the support of this person and don’t get hung up on differences. Sometimes we expect too much from others and then we blame them.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) People notice you today. However, there might be an element of confusion because they don’t quite see who you are or what you want. Don’t waste your breath trying to make a point with someone. Instead focus on what works today because your best opportunity, especially as the day wears on, is simply to have a good time!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Today you want to do something different! Yes, nothing boring! Puleeze! Don’t get too involved in discussions about politics, religion or race because confusion will cloud the issue. Instead, focus on future travel plans!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) in most respects, this is a good day to make decisions about inheritances, shared property and anything that you own jointly with others. People will likely be generous and cooperative. There might also be a brief dispute, especially about differing values. (But this will blow over.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You have to go along with what others want today and be accommodating because the Moon is opposite your sign. Fortunately, this is an easygoing day. Except for a few speed bumps, everything will work out. Bosses and parents will bestow favors on you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You’re in the mood to work and get things done. Nevertheless, someone might oppose your efforts to introduce reforms and improve things. You have to accept this. Fortunately, the resources and assistance from others that you want will be forthcoming. (Whew!)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) You are in touch with your creative vibes today. In fact, you have abundant ideas about what you want to do — artistically or with anything to do with the hospitality industry or working with children. Romance is affectionate, which is always a bonus.