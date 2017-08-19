Moon Alert Avoid shopping or big decisions from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the Moon moves from Cancer into Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19) You are in touch with your creative vibes today, and since you are the artisan of the zodiac this is a powerful connection for you. Tap into your talents! Express yourself in any way that you choose. Enjoy the arts, socializing with others, sports and playful times with kids.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Your focus on home and family continues to be strong even though increased chaos and activity on the home front might overwhelm you at times. The secret is to be patient with family members because, hey, family is gold. (And you love your gold.)

Gemini (May 21-June 20) The placement of the Sun, the Moon and Mars suits you perfectly today because you like to be on the go, you like to talk to others, and you like to satisfy your insatiable curiosity. These are all things that you can do today — no holds barred!

Cancer (June 21-July 22) This is a great time to buy wardrobe items but do check with the Moon Alert above. Since you’re working hard to earn your money, it’s OK to spend it. You never see a hearse pulling a U-Haul.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You are totally energized now because the Sun, the Moon and fiery Mars are all in your sign. Yes, it’s all about you, dear Leo! Be forthright. Ask for what you want. Demand the advantage. You’re not being selfish; you’re just working with this moment.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) It’s not easy when your ruler Mercury is retrograde in your own sign, and that’s what’s happening right now. Just sit up and be a person. It’s temporary. It’s going to be fine by September. In the meantime, you must cope with silly errors, mixed-up communications and lost items. Aagghh!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You are probably the most social sign in the zodiac. Right now, your interactions with others, whether they be friends or members of groups, is important to you. Share your hopes and dreams for the future with someone because this will be a bonding moment. You need it.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) All hail Scorpio! Both the Sun and the Moon are at the top of your chart, calling attention to you. Yes, everyone notices you, especially parents, bosses, VIPs (including the police). Actually, all this press is actually good press, which means you can ask for what you want. Yeah!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) If you can get outta Dodge today, do so because you want a change of scenery, a change of pace, a chance to learn something new, and maybe some adventure and thrills! Yes, the whole nine yards! At least, shake up your routine today and do something different.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Disputes about shared property and inheritances ain’t been easy. Nevertheless, these disputes will probably settle in your favor. On the upside, this same astrological influence really hypes your sex drive! Oh yeah.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Wow — the Sun, the Moon and Mars are all opposite your sign. “I confess! The body’s is the freezer!” Don’t worry — with all this opposition, your best option is to stay mum and keep smiling. Don’t be a doormat, but don’t provoke others.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Motivation is everything, and you are motivated to become healthier, more efficient and more effective in every way. Hey, you can’t lose! First comes thought, then comes the word. From the word springs the deed, and the deed soon becomes habit. Eventually habit hardens into character. Oh yes — you are your thoughts!