Georgia Nicols horoscopes for Aug. 2, 2017

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19) This is a great day to explore opportunities in publishing, the media, medicine, the law and higher education. It’s also a wonderful day to make travel plans or do anything that expands your world in an exciting and informative way. You love to learn. You want more out of life!

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Discussions about shared property, inheritances, taxes, debt and how to divide or share something will go well today — quite likely, in your favor. At work, you might ask for more equipment, support or an increase in your budget. Why not? The answer just might be yes!

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Relations with partners and close friends are warm and friendly today because everyone feels upbeat and happy to share ideas and time with each other. Close friends and contacts might introduce you to new friends or bring you into a group of some kind. It’s all good!

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Work-related travel is likely today for you. Meetings, conferences and get-togethers will be a positive experience. Many of you might be involved with people from other countries or different cultures. Basically, co-workers are helpful and cooperative.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) It’s the middle of the week and you are sliding into party mode. Yippee! You feel it coming! (Why wait till Friday when the hour for fun is now?) Enjoy sports events, the theater, the arts, romantic dates, social diversions, luncheons, dinners and playful times with kids. Awright!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Family interactions are rewarding and satisfying today. You might entertain at home. Or perhaps you will have a heart-to-heart talk with a female relative? Whatever transpires will give you a warm feeling in your tummy. (And it won’t be heartburn.)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You want to enjoy yourself today. In particular, you want to be with old friends — people who know you well. This doesn’t mean you don’t want to meet new people, but you want to feel comfortable with others. And you will be concerned with the welfare of someone. Group activities will flourish.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Business and commerce will do well today. In fact, whatever you initiated could bring you a profit now or in the future. If shopping, you might be inclined to go overboard and spend large. But you will be pleased with what you get.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You will be persuasive today when talking to others, which is great if you are in sales or public relations. You’re also prepared to help a friend today. Ironically, others might want to help you as well. It’s a feel-good day!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Your feelings of compassion for others are aroused today, which is why you will help those who are less fortunate if you have a chance to do so. This will be a wise decision because today whatever you give, you will ultimately get. (It’s a life formula.)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You will enjoy schmoozing with friends and groups today. In fact, everyone will be glad to see each other. You will also find it rewarding to be involved in charitable activities that benefit others because today you want to work for the highest good. Aquarians always want to make the world a better place.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) You will impress bosses, parents, VIPs and the police today because they see you as affluent, successful, upbeat and friendly. (Now this is an advantage not to be missed!) Well, if you love the way you’re dressed, and you love your shoes, you will definitely look the part!